As of this month, Prevent Blindness Georgia finished its annual vision screening initiative for 7,563 Whitfield County Schools and Dalton Public Schools students to help them better succeed in the classroom.
Through the process, Prevent Blindness Georgia found that Whitfield County and Dalton students had a much higher vision testing failure rate (at 19%) when compared to the national average (8-10%). There were 1,435 students referred to their clinics for additional free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses.
The final clinic was held at Rock Bridge Community Church alongside the Latin American Association and doctors from Georgia Eye Partners. There were approximately 100 students who attended and those that needed additional support received two pairs of prescription eyeglasses, one for school and one for home.
“Vision is not always at the top of the list of what gets taken care of first,” said Shavette L. Turner, vice president, Children's Vision Services at Prevent Blindness Georgia. “This project was not an option-to-have for this community, it was a critical need-to-have. Even when provided complimentarily, there are barriers like language and transportation. Their community rallied and provided solutions for those. And now local physicians are stepping in and working to chip away at the 19% referral rate (1,435 children). We have an urgent need to secure funding for the 2023-24 school year so we can continue the 'Circle of Vision Care' for the children of Whitfield County.”
In many cases, symptoms of vision problems such as inattention in the classroom or difficulty learning to read are often mistaken by parents and teachers for behavioral problems or learning difficulties. Without early detection and treatment, uncorrected vision problems can lead to permanent vision loss and learning delays.
On average, Prevent Blindness Georgia’s team of certified professional vision screeners tests approximately 40,000 young children in a typical school year. Upon each screening, each family receives follow-up information to ensure they are connected to the specialty care their child needs. Prevent Blindness is the only national program that trains and certifies people around the country to conduct vision screenings that find vision problems in preschool and school-age children.
This initiative was sponsored by a grant from the Georgia Baptist Foundation and provided vision screening services to six elementary schools for students between kindergarten through fifth grade in Dalton Public Schools as well as 13 Whitfield County Schools elementary schools.
About Prevent Blindness Georgia
Founded in 1965, Prevent Blindness Georgia is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve sight and prevent blindness for all Georgians. The goal is to have no Georgian needlessly lose their eyesight from preventable vision loss. It offers an array of services designed to provide a continuum of care at the local level throughout the state for children and economically-challenged adults. The organization works to educate and advocate for better eye health and safety and to train others about best practices in vision screening. Through the support of generous donors, Prevent Blindness Georgia offers its services free of charge to those it serves.
