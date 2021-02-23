7 Scouts achieve Eagle rank in 2020

Like most organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 affected the Boy Scouts. The pandemic made it a challenge to meet, camp and advance within the ranks of Boy Scouts. Yet, seven local Scouts completed the Eagle rank in 2020 and thereby provided benefits with their Eagle projects to their community and religious groups.
Fewer than 3% of Scouts advance to the rank of Eagle. The requirements consist of completing at least 21 merit badges, demonstrating leadership abilities within their troop or community and the completion of a significant Eagle project which the Scout must plan and execute.
The seven recipients for 2020 are: Jaiden Austin, Jared Caraway, Jackson Fletcher, Roger Greenway, Ellison Knight, Landon Nations and Jacob Neal.
Two of the projects benefitted local parks. Nations built a prayer and meditation garden at Edwards Park while Fletcher improved Elsie Holmes Nature Park with benches and trail markings.
Community benefit projects included Neal repainting the band practice lot at Northwest Whitfield High School. Greenway refurbished transport wagons which are used to move flags on holidays at the Whitfield County Courthouse and also realigned the flag holes. Austin constructed benches to aid volunteers working at the new Humane Society of Northwest Georgia.
Finally, Caraway improved the grounds at Trinity United Methodist Church by landscaping and constructing a walking path and Ellison Knight beautified Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Congratulations to these fine young men for their perseverance and accomplishments during difficult times.
