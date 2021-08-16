86 students, 31 staff test positive for COVID-19 in Whitfield County and Dalton Public schools during first week

During the first week of school, 86 students and 31 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 combined in Dalton Public and Whitfield County schools.
Dalton Public Schools reported 35 students and 16 staff with COVID among 10 schools. The schools with the highest number of student cases were Dalton High (10), Brookwood (seven) and Dalton Junior High (five). Hammond Creek (six) had the highest number of staff COVID cases.
The system reported 112 students and eight staff in quarantine due to COVID exposure.
Dalton Public Schools has over 7,900 students and over 1,000 staff members.
Whitfield County Schools reported 51 students and 15 staff with COVID among its 23 schools and administrative buildings. The schools with the highest number of students cases were Westside Elementary (nine), Varnell Elementary (seven) and Eastside Elementary and Northwest Whitfield High (both with five).
The system does not report the number of students and staff in quarantine due to COVID exposure.
Whitfield County Schools has over 12,500 students and over 1,900 staff members.
For more information, go to www.daltonpublicschools.com/district-resources/covid-19-data-dashboard and www.wcsga.net and click on "COVID-19 data in Whitfield County Schools."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.