On Sunday, Oct. 9, the Coalition of Latino Leaders, CLILA, will hold its eighth Latino Taste Festival in downtown Dalton.
Come and enjoy traditional authentic Latino food from different regions of Mexico and other countries like Puerto Rico, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and much more. The venue will be the Burr Performing Arts Park at the corner of Hamilton Street and Crawford Street and vendors will be at the former parking deck next to the Dalton Depot.
Last year, about 5,000 people attended the event.
Latino food vendors from the community will start serving at noon and will continue until 7 p.m. while you can enjoy traditional music and dances performed by groups from Latin American countries and regions. There will be a dancing group representing Peru, Guatemala, Aztec dancers; CLILA’s Mexican Children Folk Dance Group; our adult group; a mariachi group and a band, as well as other groups coming from Atlanta for you to enjoy.
The festival is a result of a true community effort, with regular people — moms, grandmas, men and youth — who are cooking and showcasing delicious dishes from their hometown, and many passionate volunteers.
Dalton is a diverse city, where a vibrant Latino population thrives and contributes in many aspects to the fabric of the city. Most Latinos in Dalton are from Mexico (about 85%), but there are many other countries represented, such as Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Uruguay and many more. Even though we are all Latinos, we are very diverse, too, from country to country. and even within each country, there are many regions and traditions.
The eighth Latino Taste Festival will celebrate the Latino colorful authentic food, music and dances, so you can taste savory dishes, or sweet, or tangy, or creamy, or spicy, or mild, but all delicious. Come and enjoy music, dances and food with other cultures. We recognize ourselves as living in a beautiful country and city that we love dearly, while at the same time we value our history and roots.
Latin American countries have rich and complex cultures from at least 15 centuries ago, and there is much to learn and share, from the ancient Aztecs, Mayans and Incas to the Mestizos, as well as different tribes and ethnic groups. The food and the performances are a reflection of those cultures.
Food vendors will include Mexican plates, from the traditional tacos, as well as pozole — a náhuatl word for hominy. It’s a traditional pre-Spaniards colonization soup or stew, and the traditional tamales, enchiladas, mole typically contains a mixture of chiles, nuts, seeds and unsweetened chocolate, tomatoes, raisins and various spices.
From Venezuela we’ll have the traditional arepas, a flatbread made of ground maize dough or cooked flour served with various garnishments. From Peru we’ll have anticuchos, an ancient delicacy that includes grilled meat garnished with potatoes.
Besides many other delicious foods, pupusas will be sold at the festival, too, a traditional food from El Salvador made from finely ground wheat or corn flour. Also, El Salvador will present an exotic dish made from yucca (a root).
Performances include pre-Spaniards music with Aztec dancers, to folk dances from different periods and regions of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Peru, Colombia, Uruguay.
CLILA is the only Latino non-for-profit organization of its kind in Northwest Georgia, working here in Dalton since 16 years ago.
CLILA is an honest voice for the local Latino community, not moved by personal or group interests. It promotes Latinos’ civic participation and cultural diversity. It improves the quality of life for Latinos, offers opportunities for Latino leadership development, striving to have representation in the community at large. We also fight for equal opportunities. We provide various services: English classes, citizenship classes, entrepreneurship assistance, business development, we visit legislators to talk about issues that affect us and we have a very active voter registration/education project, among many other services.
We’ll have more sponsors this year: Kinetic, the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, Shaw Industries, Roper Corp., Alliant Healthcare, Vazquez and Servi Immigration Law Firm, Georgia Association for Primary Healthcare Inc., ES Pro Audio, Dr. Pablo Pérez, DJ Paco, DJ Mr. Green, GioSamy Signs, Moral-x Salon and others.
Also we’re thankful to the Downtown Dalton Development Authority for allowing us to use downtown streets to showcase our food and music.
Event link: https://fb.me/e/2PnWuccF4.
