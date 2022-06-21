A Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office captain said Tuesday investigators have found no link between a Chatsworth man who was shot and killed earlier this month in southern Whitfield County and the people who live in the house that he was shot outside of. Harlan Steve Kendrick, 49, was shot on Saturday, June 11, around 6:54 p.m. outside of a house at 1983 Riverbend Road.
“Currently, our investigation has not revealed a link between the parties involved in this incident,” sheriff’s office Capt. Paul Woods said in an email.
In a 911 call from the home, which is redacted at several points, a distraught women tells a 911 operator, “A man pulled into our driveway and said that my grandkids didn’t belong to my son-in-law, and he shot him.” Asked who was shot, the woman said, “My son-in-law shot the man.”
The operator asks where the man who was shot is. The woman said she did not know and asked someone where he was. “He’s laying in the yard,” the woman told the operator.
“It’s OK. It’s OK,” the operator said and asks where the son-in-law is.
“He’s on the front porch,” the woman responds.
The operator asks where the gun is.
“My son-in-law’s got the gun,” the woman answers.
The operator tells the woman to tell her son-in-law to put the gun away and to tell her where he puts it.
The woman repeats that the man pulled into their driveway and the operator says, “I need you to calm down, OK?”
The operator asks the woman if they know the man who was shot.
“No, he just pulled up into our driveway and my son-in-law said this man said the grandchildren wasn’t his,” she said.
The woman, who appears to be sobbing heavily at times, said her daughter was not at the home. The operator asks where the gun is and is told by the woman it is on a bookcase next to the front door.
The woman tells the operator her son-in-law wants to talk to her. He said he had called in on another line because he wanted to “give my side of the story.”
“This guy pulled up in my yard, in our front driveway, and blocked the driveway,” he told the operator. “Me and my daughters were outside at our fire pit. He started walking up, and I said, ‘Can I help you?’ He was in his car at this point. I said, ‘Can I help you?’ He said, ‘I’m following a child abduction alert.’ and I said, ‘OK.’ I said, ‘Why are you here at my house then?’ He said, ‘Because I told you, I’m following a child abduction alert and I came to check it out because I saw those kids over there playing around.’”
The son-in-law said the man had driven past his house, gone down to Riverbend Park, turned around and came back to his house.
“I’ve never seen this dude in my life, ma’am,” he said. “I said, ‘Look, I don’t know who you are. But you need to turn around and you need to pull out of my driveway now.’”
He said at that point he asked his mother-in-law to go into the house and call 911, “this dude is not leaving.”
“He gets out of his car at that point and starts following me to my front porch,” he said. “My mother-in-law is standing on the front porch at this time. I said, ‘Get those kids inside now.’”
The man said he stepped inside to get a “weapon because this dude is following me to my house at this point.”
“I come outside, show him my weapon and said, ‘Sir, I have a weapon. You need to leave. You need to get off of my property. My mother-in-law is on the phone with 911 right now. You need to leave.’ He said, ‘I ain’t leaving. This is by the grace of God. He told me to come here. He told me to take those children.’ I said, ‘Sir, you are not touching my children.’ He reached for the door handle, ma’am, he reached inside of his car. I didn’t know what he was doing. I pulled the trigger.”
The man said members of the fire department had arrived and he got off the phone. 911 ended the call with the woman shortly after.
Asked if officers had found a weapon on Kendrick or in his vehicle, Woods said they had.
“Currently, we will not be releasing any details involving this,” he said.
Woods said Kendrick’s body “was found near his vehicle. No blood was found in the vehicle. He was shot standing outside of his vehicle.”
Members of Kendrick’s family said the actions described that night in a sheriff’s office incident report do not sound like him.
“They are making it out like he is some sort of psychopath or on a bunch of dope,” said Kendrick’s sister Mary Davis. “That is not my brother.”
Family members said Kendrick always kept cash on him.
“He would always keep cash on him,” Davis said. “He had a cash box he kept in his car. He was constantly buying things and reselling them. That was not in his vehicle. The police did not find that. He had a bag he kept valuables in. That was not found.”
Kendrick’s brother Larry said his brother also would give cash to people he saw in need. Family members said he would also donate pallets of food to the food bank and buy Christmas presents for needy children.
Woods said he could not confirm Kendrick carried large amounts of cash with him
“No large sum of cash was found in the vehicle or on his person,” Woods said. “Kendrick did have cash on his person, it was $603.43. There is no evidence to support a robbery occurred involving Kendrick.”
Asked if Kendrick could have gone onto the property if he thought children there were missing or abducted, family members were adamant he would not have done that and would have called police instead.
Family members said they do not know why he was on Riverbend Road that night.
Three days before Kendrick was killed, on June 8, a Murray County Sheriff’s Office case report provided by Woods showed a Murray deputy was sent to Mount Pisgah Baptist Church around 7:14 p.m. “in reference to a suspicious male walking back and forth in front of the church and then proceeded to pour bleach on the front steps.”
The man had left by the time the deputy arrived. The pastor told the deputy “he noticed the male walking back and forth in front of the church and asked him to come join them and he advised the male just stared at him.”
The pastor went back inside and locked the doors.
A man told the deputy he saw the man on the church’s video system and saw the man pour bleach on the front steps. The man said “the male subject spotted the cameras and just stared at them and then left.” Another man was washing the steps. The suspect came back and gave him $220 and left.
The pastor said the man “advised that this was a holy place and he was just trying to help clean it.”
The report said the deputy ran the tag number on the man’s vehicle and “saw a case number with the female the vehicle came back to and looked at all the parties involved. I noticed that the Harlan Kendrick resembled the male at the church.”
The report said the deputy located Kendrick and “asked if he was at the church recently and he advised he was. I then gave him back the $220 and asked why he poured bleach on the steps. Mr. Kendrick advised that he saw females painting and wanted to help clean the church. I advised Mr. Kendrick that he scared those individuals there and that I was giving him a verbal criminal trespass warning not to be back on the property and that if he did go to the property without being invited he would go to jail. Mr. Kendrick advised that he understood, and I asked if he was OK and he advised he was.”
