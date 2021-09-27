911 telecommunicator Brooke Brady named Whitfield County Employee of the Month

Being a 911 telecommunicator means having the potential to save a life every day.
Such was the case recently for Brooke Brady, an advanced telecommunicator for Whitfield 911.
After receiving a call about a 3-week-old baby who was not breathing, Brady talked the parents through CPR over the phone and got the child breathing again before EMS and Whitfield County Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene.
Co-worker Josh Cherry wasn't surprised to hear about Brady's role in saving the baby's life.
"She is always looking for the opportunity to help someone out," Cherry wrote while nominating Brady as Whitfield County Employee of the Month for July.
Brady has worked for 911 for 4-and-a-half years and is part of the All Hazards Incident Tactical Dispatch Team.
She and three Whitfield 911 co-workers are the only four people in the state to have earned this certification from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency/Homeland Security.
"I appreciate your willingness to participate in our planning, training, and exercise efforts to help with improving interoperable communications for Georgia," Edwin Whitworth, an official with the Georgia EMA, said in a letter to Brady congratulating her on earning the All Hazards certification. "Without champions such as yourself, it would be very difficult for us to take on these challenges alone so your support is greatly appreciated."
"Ms. Brady is a hard-working, dependable employee," Cherry added. "If I need her to help out on a project, she is always willing to help. She has helped 911 and EMA on several deployments and is always willing to go that extra mile."
To give residents an insight into her personality, Brady filled out the following questionnaire.
Name: Brooke Brady
Job title: 911 telecommunicator
Time with the county: 4-and-ahalf years
My current role as a county employee: Advanced Telecommunicator, Special Operations Communications Team and Crisis Intervention Team
What do you like the most about your department, team, or role?: I love my job and the teamwork that we have when faced with difficult tasks day in and day out. I enjoy helping people in their time of need.
Most successful project you and your team completed?: Special operations for the manhunt after Deputy Hackney was shot, and the presidential detail in January.
What advice would you give to new person starting on your team?: Take advantage of all of the extra training and classes that are offered through Whitfield County. They are very beneficial to your development as a telecommunicator.
Favorite Whitfield County restaurant or activity: Oakwood Cafe
Anything else you'd like to share?: I have two daughters, Tinzlee (10 years old ) and Kaylie (16 years old ) and a Bernedoodle named Mila.
