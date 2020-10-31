'A big impact': Kid City moves to align curriculum with Dalton Public Schools

In the second year of a partnership between City of Refuge and Dalton Public Schools for an after-school program, Kid City is aligning math and literacy curriculum closer to what is taught in schools. And students and staff are more comfortable with one another because so many are returning from the first year, officials say.
A majority of this year's students also attended Kid City last year, said Malisa Pedro, City of Refuge's education director. In fact, every kindergarten student this year has a sibling who attended last year and this year.
Students who returned for a second year "know what to expect," said Sylvie Totherow, enrichment coordinator for Kid City. They then set an example for new students.
There are several things "we're excited about" for 2020-21, Pedro said. For example, in fourth grade, students will have a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) NASA challenge, which aligns well with the space study fourth-graders do in Dalton Public Schools.
In addition, "we have a new math program this year that adheres more closely with what they're doing in their (regular) classrooms, and we're trying to align literacy with standards they are learning in those classrooms," Pedro said. "I think we're going to see more growth this year" in testing results of those who attend Kid City.
Angie Edwards, a fourth-grade teacher at Blue Ridge School, is a believer in City of Refuge's after-school program, because she saw the differences in performance on assessments from students who attended compared to those who did not last year.
"I saw some crazy gains in kids who came to City of Refuge," Edwards explained this summer. "That's paying amazing (dividends)."
Kid City is focusing on math, literacy and especially science with fifth-graders this year because "fifth grade is a high-stakes testing year," Pedro said. "What we're doing will better prepare them for Georgia Milestones at the end of the year," when they're tested on math, literacy and science.
City of Refuge expanded after-school services to Dalton Public Schools students for the 2019-20 academic year with the help of a five-year, $1.6 million 21st Century Community Learning Center grant to the school system and City of Refuge from the Georgia Department of Education. The grant provides $321,938 a year for Kid City, with each of Dalton's six elementary schools receiving a certain number of slots for the program based on the school's share of students qualifying for free or reduced lunches.
Art lessons are taught by instructors from the Creative Arts Guild, and certified teachers instruct students in grades three to five, while younger students have Dalton State College education majors as instructors, Pedro said. Kid City, which runs through May 20 and follows the Dalton Public Schools calendar — "when they're off, we're off" — hosts students Monday through Thursday from 3 to 6:15 p.m.
Students have social and emotional health lessons, as well as science and art time, Pedro said. Academic blocks of 90 minutes are focused on math on Tuesday and Thursday and literacy on Monday and Wednesday.
"I was a fan of the cooking (course last year), and all my friends are here so I can spend more time with them," said Brianna Vidana, a fourth-grader at Roan School who has returned to Kid City for a second year. "You can be with your friends here, and you have time to do homework."
"Last year, I struggled with my reading, but not as much, now," she said. "They helped me with my reading."
For Bentley Hayes, another returner, math had been problematic, until he received tutelage at Kid City, said the Brookwood School fifth-grader. "Last year, I struggled with math, but this year, math is easy."
"Kid City is a really fun place, and if you do come, they will be nice to you," he added. "They help you with everything you're struggling with."
At Kid City, "we're trying to close gaps in (understanding), and this year, of all years, I feel our program is more important than ever, because" Dalton Public Schools students went to total virtual learning in mid-March, and some only returned to face-to-face learning on a limited basis at the end of August, so the "summer slide" is greater in 2020, Pedro said. "This is an extra couple of hours a day (of academic focus), and we get to make a big impact."
