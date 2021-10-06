Editor's note: This is the seventeenth in a series of stories profiling the veterans of Whitfield and Murray counties who lost their life during the Vietnam War.
Before the doors of Eastbrook High opened to students in the fall of 1965, some young people on the east side of Dalton and below town commuted to North Whitfield High to attend school. Donald Barrett was one of them, and in order to play football there his freshman year, he often had to hitchhike home to Antioch after practice.
Leonard Suggs recalled one day after practice ended when they knew transfers of students would begin soon.
“We both played football for (Coach) Ace Adams at North Whitfield,” he said. “Donald knew pretty quick up front that because of where they lived, he was going to have to be transferred and go to school down there. So he and I and some of the other boys that was pretty close sat on the field after practice one day and talked, and we all had a few tears. He didn't want to go down there, and we didn't want him to go.”
There would be far more tears after playing days were over. U.S. Army Cpl. Donald Barrett, 20, was killed in action in Vietnam on April 30, 1970, in Quang Tin Province when a second rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) exploded inside the bunker where he had gone to render aid as a medic.
He died three months to the day after arriving in Vietnam, and was assigned to Headquarters Company, 4th Battalion, 196th Light Infantry Brigade of the 31st Infantry Regiment. He is buried in West Hill Cemetery.
A 1968 graduate of Eastbrook High, Donald was the son of James Clyde and Veta Anderson Barrett. His father was the custodian and maintenance man at Eastbrook and his mother worked in the cafeteria. Donald's older brothers and sisters were J.C., Truett, Betty, Nellie, Rondal (Otis) and Barbara. Before Nellie was born, Elic, a boy, was stillborn.
Donald's only living sibling, Nellie Barrett Suggs, remembers her “baby brother.”
“We fought, we played, we rock battled,” she said. “We grew up in the Calhoun Street and Green Street area of southeast Dalton. We was just typical kids. Mom and Dad worked, and we did what we had to do at home. Donald was a good Christian boy. He was very easygoing and cool. You had to push him and push him and push him before he'd get mad.”
Nellie recalled a humorous incident when Donald got his driver's license.
“Nobody wouldn't ride with him!” she exclaimed. “I got in the car with him one day and said, 'I'll trust you, Donald!' We always got along. So he was backing down the driveway and we just plowed the heck out of a big ol' tree! He was a lot of fun. He loved sports. He minded Momma and Daddy; he was just a good kid.
Leonard noted Donald was “a good football player, and we enjoyed playing together.”
“He was successful at Eastbrook too,” he said. “He was never into nothing, just laid back, a home boy I guess you'd say. I know he loved the Lord and talked about Jesus some.”
Sandra Barrett was married to Donald's brother, Rondal, and said Donald was a natural athlete.
“He didn't just love football, but won several first-place awards in swimming and diving competitions — and before he was drafted he was also learning to play golf,” she said.
Charles Mitchell was a gridiron teammate.
“Donald lived and breathed football,” he said. “He talked me into going out for football at North Whitfield with him as well, and I only lasted about a week. We were having to hitchhike after football practice (back to Antioch), and we had to walk a lot too; one time we even stopped at Pleasant Grove (Elementary) to catch a girls basketball game. But Donald stuck with it and actually dressed out with the varsity as a freshman, which was a big deal back in those days. You have to admire him because he just made do, hitching a ride from North Whitfield after practice.”
Charles said Donald “wanted to be the best at whatever he did and worked hard to make sure that he was.”
“We were moved to Eastbrook and played football there for the last three years,” he continued. “It was a pretty rag-tag operation when we first got started because there wasn't many with any football experience, so everyone kinda looked to Donald for guidance. He was always willing to tell you what he knew.”
They also ran around together.
“Since his house was right across from Eastbrook, he had a lot of friends that hung out with him before and after practice,” said Charles. “He was a good guy, but very meticulous about football and really enjoyed it — he was a good player for Eastbrook for a long time. It was a shock to all of us when we heard he'd been killed.”
Carol Crow, Donald's girlfriend for awhile, said her onetime beau was “an awesome person, friendly, a sweetheart and everybody loved him.”
“He had a beautiful twinkle in his eyes and was always up to something,” she remembered. “He always wanted to make somebody laugh. He came to visit me one day driving his little Volkswagen, and here he comes up my driveway with something wrapped around his neck. And I was going, 'What in the world?' It was a cat, and we decided to name the cat Kenny because at the time Ken Hilliard was the head coach and Ken Wilburn was the assistant coach.”
Their time together was bittersweet.
“We dated not too awfully long because I was young and wasn't really able to date — if he wanted to see me, he had to come to the house,” said Carol. “He broke up with me at one of our JV ball games, and went back to his girlfriend, Sherria, at North Whitfield.”
Sherria Henderson met Donald at Albertson's Skating Rink one evening, and after 18 months accepted his proposal of marriage because she “liked everything about him.” However, they were only married two months and two days when he was killed, she said.
Getting the news
Nellie was married, had a child and lived on the south side of town when she learned Donald had been killed.
“We got a phone call one day, and I could hear my Momma screaming in the background,” she recalled. “I knew right away what had happened — he had gotten killed, and it about killed us all. I didn't get to go to his funeral because I was about ready to deliver, and the doctor wouldn't let me go. Now that will break your heart, when you have to sit out in the car and hear 'Taps' playing.”
Sherria was working at the Buy Wise Discount Store on Hamilton Street when her parents arrived.
“(Army officials) went by my Momma and Daddy's house, but they told them they were not supposed to get in touch with me. So my mother and father come on down to the store, but they wouldn't tell me nothing. I was in the back of the store, and there were some curtains,” she said, beginning to cry. “The Army man opened the curtains and came through to where I was. When I saw the Army guy and my Momma and Daddy, I knew something had happened.”
Stroup Funeral Home handled Donald's arrangements, which included an open casket.
“That was one good thing for me so that I could have closure,” Sherria said. “When I first saw him, he had a mustache and I'd never seen him with a mustache before. That was a little bit of a shock. Two of his brothers was there with me when they opened the casket … as far as I'm concerned, he was a hero because he went to the aid of another soldier that was down.”
Carol was a sophomore in class at Eastbrook when Donald's death was announced at the school.
“It was like somebody had shot an arrow right straight through my heart,” she said. “In driver's ed class, it was my turn to drive on the day of his visitation, and Coach Turner made me drive to the funeral home … we dedicated the next year's annual to Donald.”
Sandra noted, “On Mother's Day after he died in April, his mother received flowers Donald had ordered before he left for Vietnam ... Nellie and I still think of him often, and I know every time I will be going through his box (of mementos) I am going to cry.”
Jack McGill was also in the Eastbrook High class of 1968, and served in Vietnam.
“The last time I saw Donald was at our high school graduation,” he said. “I left a few weeks later and began my service in the Marines. I have a lot of fond memories of Donald from our school days.
"My mother sent me the newspaper article when Donald was killed. Donald was a great person and gave 110% to everything he was involved in. I think of him often, and how tragic that we lost so many young people like Donald in Vietnam who never got the chance to come home and have children and grandchildren.”
Carol was asked about the impact of Donald's death through the years.
“I still visit his grave,” she said.
Sandra added, “It is so sad that he and so many others died so young and had barely tasted life.”
Nellie looks at a photo of Donald “every day when I go by it.”
“I've got plaques on the wall that people have made me, and I touch them,” she related. “We were just close. I still love him. I had letters from him, but my house burned. In one of them, he said, 'Nellie, it's like hell over here.' He didn't want to go, but they made them go.”
Commendations for Cpl. Donald Barrett include the Purple Heart, Marksmanship Badge, Combat Medical Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross and Army Good Conduct Medal.
'No life inside'
On the night Donald “Doc” Barret was killed in Vietnam, he was inside a bunker with another non-commissioned officer (NCO), Bob Delzell, and their radioman. Delzell, a native Californian who now lives in Texas, related in a phone interview how the attack took place. Barrett was the medic for Delzell's squad in the platoon that was assigned to LZ (landing zone) Siberia in Quang Tin Province.
“We were hit at about 2:30 in the morning (April 30),” he said, noting an initial explosion rang out around 100 meters away from their bunker.
“We heard over the radio there were casualties,” Delzell recalled. “Once we heard that, Don got his (medical) aid bag and went directly to the bunker where they had the casualties. An RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) exploded inside the bunker and actually killed three GIs.”
In an article titled “Sappers Inside the Wire: Night Attack on Landing Zone Siberia” in the August 1981 issue of Soldier of Fortune magazine, Delzell wrote, “Doc bolted from our bunker, armed only with his aid bag.”
Then the worst possible scenario occurred.
“He ran into the bunker and tried to save some of them, and while he was in there a second RPG went into the bunker and killed him,” said Delzell, who was 19 at the time. But before Delzell could check out the second explosion, he had to fight his way to get there, killing some enemy troops along the way. When he arrived, he found “no life inside the bunker at all — everybody was dead after the second explosion.”
“I picked up Don and took him to the top of the hill which was used as a helipad for med-evac helicopters,” he continued. “I put him down and a helicopter came and got him and the rest of the dead and the wounded. Around two months before he died, Don had replaced a medic who rotated back stateside.
“That attack where Don was killed started an enemy offensive that lasted around two months. We took about 70% casualties on that hill. At the end of the battle, we were down to half the people (we started with). So it was pretty bad. We had probably 120 protecting the hill, and there were close to 800 enemy that were trying to overcome the hill.”
Delzell called Donald “a kind, soft-spoken guy.”
“One of the things I do remember is he talked about his brother a lot who was serving in Korea,” he said. “I believe his older brother was also a medic, and Don really idolized him.”
An Airborne Ranger staff sergeant, Delzell was awarded a Silver Star at LZ Siberia, and less than two months later in another battle received a Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster in lieu of a second Silver Star, according to Army records. A retired stockbroker, he returned to live in Vietnam for eight years and took American veterans back to battle sites where they had fought.
'He was a tough kid'
Retired Whitfield County educator Ken Hilliard coached both the Eastbrook and Southeast High football programs during their inception. He pointed out that in the first year at Eastbrook, there was no twelfth grade because the county school district allowed seniors to finish out their graduation at either Valley Point or North Whitfield. He certainly remembered Donald Barrett, one of his star players.
“He loved the game,” he said. “Donald broke his arm at the end of his senior season at Eastbrook. Our last game was going to be with West Side, and he wanted to play. I told him no, he shouldn't play, but he said, 'What if my Momma and Daddy say it's all right?' I had no idea they would say it's all right, but they did.
“With all of that, I went to the coach at West Side and asked him if we wrapped that arm — it was in a cast — with sponge rubber, would it be OK with him if he played. He said OK, and then on the second play of that game he broke it again. He was a tough kid.”
Another incident stands out in Coach Hilliard's mind.
“Donald came to me one week when we were practicing and wanted to know if he could get off early to go to the 4-H meeting at the fish hatchery (in Cohutta), and I told him yes,” he said. “But three days later, I had a scrimmage going and couldn't let him go because we had so few players and we really needed him. So I told him he couldn't leave, but after we finished practice I told him I'll get you up to the fish hatchery just as soon as you can get your clothes on.”
Donald made it to the hatchery, but like three years earlier in his North Whitfield days, he had to “hoof it” to get there.
“I had an old Chevrolet, and unfortunately it didn't have a lot of oil in it and I didn't know it,” Hilliard said. “As you turn down off the highway about a mile, I blew the motor. He said, 'Coach, I'll walk the rest of the way to the fish hatchery.' And he did. I was so embarrassed … It sure hurt me to hear about Donald, because I loved the whole family. He was a wonderful guy; we sure did hate it.”
'Honored to be with him'
“Thank you for your service to our country so long ago, Sir. The remembrance from your fellow soldier, Bob Delzell, is especially moving. As long as you are remembered, you will always be with us ...”
John Fabris, June 12, 2021
“Friends needed a date for Donald and they chose me, Mary Jane Hitt. I was honored to be with him if only for one time. He was a very nice guy.”
May 13, 2016
“I have a lot of good memories of Donald. He always was laughing and had a great sense of humor. Donald, thank you for your ultimate sacrifice and a job well done.”
E. Faye Stanley Fowler, Sept. 2, 2014
“I was your platoon leader the day you were killed. Doc, thank you for being such a brave and caring soldier. You died trying to save the lives of others who were blown up by an RPG that exploded in a bunker ... You were always concerned about the men you were entrusted to look after. But most of all, I remember you as being a good man, a kind man and a dedicated man. I held you in my arms after the explosion that killed you. You were killed trying to save two other men that night. God bless you, Ranger.”
Bob Delzell, Aug. 1, 2003
From the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund Wall of Faces
Commented
