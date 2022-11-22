If you’re looking for a great way to kick off your holiday season, you won’t find anything better than Artistic Civic Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol” (the musical). This adaptation was created for ACT’s stage in 1996 by Ward Satterfield and Wes Phinney. It was last seen at ACT in November 2016 and after a long six years it has made its way back to Dalton just in time to spread some much-needed Christmas spirit.
Scrooge, played by Mike Riddle, is not a fan of Christmas to say the least. At just the mention of, “Merry Christmas” from his nephew, Scrooge barks, “If I could work my will, every idiot who goes about with merry Christmas on his lips should be boiled in his own pudding.”
Scrooge’s hatred for all things Christmas and everything that it represents awakens an unforeseen world around him and prompts a visit from the ghost of his long dead partner Jacob Marley, played by Ted Long. Marley gives Scrooge the chance of redemption through the visitation of three ghosts: the Ghost of Christmas past played by both Kenna Carpenter and Lindy Hester; Christmas present played by Caleb Satterfield; and Christmas yet to be played by Chris Blessing. These ghosts have one objective: to help Scrooge understand where he’s been, where he is now, and most importantly where he could be going if he doesn’t change his ways. Without giving away the ending, it’s quite a journey that Scrooge goes on and the audience gets to ride along with him, as he may or may not be changed from a cynic to a saint.
Kate Losh and Meg Phinney are co-directing this production along with the musical direction of Ward Satterfield. Losh said of stepping off into Phinney and Satterfield’s version; “The adaptation my dad and Ward Satterfield wrote in 1996 stays true to the theme of Charles Dickens’ story and centers around how we spend the time we are given.”
Meg Phinney followed this up by saying: “To me, this adaptation can be summed up in a line from Fred’s song ‘Christmas Time’: ‘Everyone’s family, if just for one night, then, at least for one night, the whole world seems bright.’ I agree that the theme is about how we spend our time and how we use our time to help the world around us.”
She also said of producing “A Christmas Carol,” which has been a Dalton holiday staple for over 20 years: “My favorite part about directing this show is the community that surrounds it … getting to direct and guide the ship as we move forward is very rewarding and a true honor.”
The cast includes Mike Riddle returning as Scrooge; Ted Long; Nikki Satterfield, Aria Sneary and Blakely Nix sharing the role of Tiny Tim; Cameron Brown, Marley Kilgore and Kinsley Blount, along with a huge cast of local favorites rounding out the ensemble.
“A Christmas Carol” is sponsored by Textile Rubber and runs Thursday-Saturday and Dec. 1-3 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday and Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. on ACT’s Mashburn Stage at 905 Gaston St. in Dalton. Seats can be purchase at actdalton.org or by calling (706) 278-4796.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.