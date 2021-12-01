A well-known roster of singers will deliver a collection of old and new holiday favorites during the Dalton Little Theatre's "A Christmas Extravaganza" later this week.
"The variety shows of the '60s and '70s, (like) 'The Andy Williams Christmas Show,' are the inspiration, and the vocal talent is beyond what even I could've expected," said director Susan Ridley. "We were thrilled all these people said yes," such as Karley Moon, who was Ridley's "first call" because she was so impressed seeing her sing previously alongside country music star Vince Gill.
"I love to sing, but I haven't for awhile" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moon said. "I feel comfortable, now, because I'm triple vaccinated."
"A Christmas Extravaganza" is a "celebration of the season in song, laughter and the joy of getting together again," Ridley said. "We're thrilled to be back together as a Dalton Little Theatre family after a long absence."
And many of those involved in this production trace their Dalton Little Theatre lineage back decades.
"I've been doing theater here since 1984, and I was the director here, too," said Lori McDaniel, a member of this production's ensemble. Now, "my daughter is in this show with me," a special treat, as "I'm normally directing her, and I think very highly of her ability to sing and perform."
Sharing the stage with her mother as an equal is a new and "good perspective," said Emma McDaniel, a freshman at Murray County High School. "I can work with her and watch her on the same level."
Jennifer Wilson-Smith is returning to the Dalton Little Theatre stage after a hiatus as she raised her daughter, but her stage presence — and memories — returned quickly, she said. "It's very nostalgic for me, and like a family" reunion.
"I missed it, and I love it, so I'm really excited" to be back, said Wilson-Smith, who was North Murray High School's drama director for a decade and now is a teacher and volleyball coach at Calhoun High School. "It's very familiar and very nice."
Kirt Johnson "and I have been performing on this stage for 20 years, so this is tradition and family for me," said Courtenay Cholovich, drama director and theater arts teacher at Hammond Creek Middle School. "This is personal for me."
Cholovich and Johnson co-star in a comedic "The 12 Days of Christmas" interlude directed by Jennifer Jones that will be part of "A Christmas Extravaganza," and "you'll never feel the same way about 'The 12 Days of Christmas' after this," Ridley said. "That'll bring some humor, and we all need a good laugh."
"The 12 Days of Christmas" skit is "honestly hysterical," said Joey Parrott, a member of the "A Christmas Extravaganza" ensemble and president of the Dalton Little Theatre board of directors. "Santa Claus may also make an appearance" or two during "A Christmas Extravaganza" to add to the seasonal ambiance.
Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Masks are required for patrons while in the venue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information, as well as tickets, is available online at https://www.daltonlittletheatre.com/.
"I love to sing a lot of jazz," so he'll reach back into the era of lyrical interpreters like Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin for a pair of tunes during "A Christmas Extravaganza," said Eddie Davenport, who is making his debut at the Dalton Little Theatre and is a vocal instructor at the Creative Arts Guild. "I love performing and hearing" the reactions of an audience.
"The joy of the music is a big part of this season, and it's nostalgic," Johnson said. "You enjoy the shift from fall to Christmas."
Also contributing to "A Christmas Extravaganza" are Jeff Adair, Christy Etheridge, Ron King, Joe McDaniel, Chase Parker, Toby Westmoreland and Cynthia Wilson, Ridley said.
"We have so much talent," and this will be "a night of entertainment for the community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.