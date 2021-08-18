Editor's note: This is the thirteenth in a series of stories profiling the veterans of Whitfield and Murray counties who lost their life during the Vietnam War.
Soon after Kensel Headrick and Gary Cruse met at Murray County High School in 1963, they came to blows.
“I have no idea why or how,” Kensel said of the brief fray. “It was probably just youthful testosterone, and I don't remember if a teacher broke us up or we just got tired of fighting. What I do remember is the friendship we started building shortly thereafter.”
Just five years later, U.S. Army Specialist 4 Gary Robert Cruse died at age 21 in a much bigger fight. He was killed in action in Vietnam as an infantryman 53 years ago today — on Aug. 18, 1968 — while laying down gunfire to cover the retreat of fellow soldiers in Tay Ninh Province. He was deployed as part of a light weapons unit in Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, the 27th Infantry (Wolfhounds Regiment) of the 25th Infantry Division. A 1967 graduate of Murray County High School, he was the son of Robert and Maebelle Young Cruse.
Kathy Burkett was 12 when her brother was killed. Another older brother, Doug, and younger sister, Trena, have both passed away. Gary is buried in the old Robinson (now New Hope)-Kilgore Cemetery.
“What I remember is he was always good to me, like a protector,” she said. “You know how you have siblings and sometimes you don't get along with some as good as others? Gary was always real good to me. Most of our family activities revolved around football, Doug and Gary both. He used to go hunting with his cousins, but mostly he went to school and played football.”
Gary attended Spring Place Grammar School, according to murraycountymuseum.com.
“His mother recalls that Gary was a typical student, respectful but sometimes a bit mischievous, who had no real problems at school,” the website states. “He made friends easily, earned the respect of his classmates and demonstrated leadership qualities at an early age.”
A star athlete on the high school Indians football team and in the track program, the Gary Cruse Award is bestowed on a gridiron student-athlete in his honor.
“I presented what I think was the first award in the mid-1980s, I can't remember the year,” said Kensel. “I purposefully declared the award was for the football athlete who did not give up, was full of hustle and was always a gentleman in all his activities.”
Late Coach Doug Griffin, noting Gary and Kensel's 10.0-second and 10.3 times in the 100-yard dash, respectively, called them the “best running back pair” in Indians football history.
Joe Harrison, also a Vietnam veteran, said that while he and Gary were not close friends, he'll forever remember an incident at the high school.
“Gary was a defender of the weak,” he said. “We had one boy in school — and this won't sound right — but he wasn't all there. It was prior to the first bell, and this boy was coming up the steps of the old school. This other boy made fun of him, and Gary proceeded to give him a good whuppin' for picking on the boy. He was a quiet guy but tough as nails, a fantastic athlete who could outrun anybody at school.”
Kensel added, “As we matured into the ranks of boys at high school, we learned to trust each other. We became good teammates and friends and had lots of laughs together. Gary was a ladies man, all the girls liked him.”
A friend from childhood, Ronald Scott, graduated with Gary from Spring Place Elementary and MCHS.
“We both played football,” he said. “He was a very good athlete but a much better person. He came from a good family, always a good man. I don't know anything higher that I could say; I was one of many friends that he had. He was well liked and carried himself well. He was drafted out of high school and on his senior trip got to go to Southeast Asia.”
How he died
Gary Cruse was drafted soon after he graduated.
“Momma and Daddy had to fight — the Army was going to make him go before he graduated, but they fought it so he could at least graduate,” Kathy said.
The museum website states Gary eventually attained the rank of sergeant (one rank above Specialist 4), and that after graduating basic training he “confided to his mother that because he knew the lives of his fellow soldiers would be at stake, he had worked much harder to become a good soldier than he had ever worked in his quest to excel in football (at MCHS).”
Kensel said Gary frequently wrote letters back home, but was more transparent with friends than family.
“He told me, 'Kensel, whatever you do, do not come to Vietnam,'” he recalled. “He was already aware of what I learned when I got there (in 1970). The rules of engagement they were enforcing at that point in time really kept the American soldier — in many, many ways — from being as proficient a soldier as they could be.”
A combat after-action report from the headquarters of the 25th Infantry Division on the day before Gary died — in what could have been the same engagement judging by the time — states, “The lull was broken abruptly on the night of 17 August. At approximately 2110 hours (9:10 p.m.), a platoon ambush patrol from D Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry in position along Route 13 approximately six kilometers (3.7 miles) from the city detected a column of 300 enemy troops moving towards the city.
"The platoon leader called artillery fire upon the column and engaged the rear elements of the force with his own organic weapons. After approximately 120 rounds of artillery fire fell on the column and the ambushing patrol, the enemy formation broke and withdrew to the northeast.”
The enemy force was identified as a full battalion in a Viet Cong/North Vietnamese Army Regiment.
Kensel said he learned of Gary's death when he went to the first Indians football practice the fall after they graduated.
“I was standing there and I don't know who said it,” he began. “Quite frankly, I'm thinking it was probably Doug Griffin, because he knew how close we were … he came up and told me Gary had been killed, and I remember telling Doug, 'Something's wrong — Gary couldn't have been killed. Gary's too good of a soldier.'''
Kensel said he later met the man who held Gary, TJ Ballantine, as Gary died. Years later, Ballantine came to Chatsworth.
“(TJ) told me when Gary was in combat uniform, he was the poster boy for an American soldier,” he said.
Another friend, Johnny Waters, drove Gary to the Atlanta airport to board a flight to San Francisco en route to Vietnam.
“I parked the car, got out and got his duffel bag from the trunk, planning to walk with him into the airport,” Johnny stated on the museum website. “I was surprised and a bit disappointed when Gary told me that he hated goodbyes and wanted to walk into the terminal alone. We shook hands, he entered the terminal, and I drove home — knowing that I might not ever see Gary alive again."
It was a “pleasant surprise” when Johnny got his first letter from Gary, who shared about engagements in combat.
“The contents of his letters grew more sober and his concerns for his life increased,” he said. “I got the distinct impression that he had slowly resolved his fate to a higher being."
Murray County Historian Tim Howard remembers the day an Army official came by his parents' store in Spring Place.
“Though I was only 7 years old, I will never forget the day the news came about Gary,” he said on the museum website. “The Army guy that was going to inform the Cruse family stopped at our store to get directions to their house."
Kathy remembers the day they got the news.
“I won't never forget that,” she said. “I heard Momma screaming. We came in here and the two guys from the Army was telling Momma that Gary had gotten killed. After that, we were just all tore up. Because he didn't have but just a few months to come home.
"That's how we found out — I'll never forget Momma's scream. The man that was holding Gary when he died said that what happened was Gary was a sniper, and so all his boys would have to get back before he started back. So they waited and waited and waited and waited, and he never came. They went out looking for him — and I can't remember the boy's name — but he found Gary and said he didn't know nothing because the shrapnel hit him in the head.”
Kathy said Gary's body was mistakenly sent to Chatsworth, California, before they finally received him.
“We waited two weeks for his body to come here to Chatsworth,” she remembered. “We couldn't understand because there was supposed to be someone riding with him. They got to open him, though (in the casket). He was under glass, and that helped Momma and Daddy more than anything.”
The former Kendrick Funeral Home conducted the ceremony at Maranatha Baptist Church.
“There were so many there we had people standing,” Kathy said. “They had a line of cars all the way from there to the cemetery.”
Kensel said he blocked out the funeral except for one memory.
“He had a birthmark on the side of his temple, and the first thing I did was look for that birthmark, because I still hadn't accepted that he was dead,” he said.
Later during his own deployment in Vietnam, Ronald spoke to a soldier in Gary's unit.
“Gary was the same person there as he was at home in civilian life — he did his job and he did it well,” Ronald relayed. “He was one of the finest people I've ever known. It was sad to lose a good friend like that.”
Commendations for Specialist 4 Gary Robert Cruse include the Purple Heart (twice), Combat Infantryman Badge, Marksmanship Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross and Army Good Conduct Medal. He earned a Silver Star and a Bronze Star, according to the Coffelt Database of Vietnam Casualties.
He was awarded the Silver Star “for gallantry in action … (distinguishing) himself by heroic action ... While established in an ambush site, Company D came under intense enemy attack. With complete disregard for his own safety, he immediately began laying down a protective base of fire to enable his platoon to withdraw to a more fortified position.
"He remained in his now exposed position until his platoon had safely withdrawn. As Cruse was trying to rejoin his command, he was mortally wounded …," the museum website states in quoting the commendation.
For more on Gary Cruse, visit murraycountymuseum.com under the Vietnam War link.
'An unbelievable moment'
Some time after the death of Gary Cruse, Kensel Headrick received a phone call from Gary's mother Maebelle, a year or so before she passed away.
“She was telling me a man wanted to meet her at Gary’s gravesite the next day at 6 p.m.,” Kensel said. “She didn’t catch his name, and the only thing she got out of the conversation was he had some pictures of Gary in Vietnam. She asked me if I would accompany her.”
Kensel went by to get Maebelle Cruse the next day and they met Capt. Tom Bowles of Ohio at the cemetery.
“He was Gary’s company commander up to three weeks before Gary was killed,” he said. “Tom was visiting all the families of all the soldiers he had commanded who lost their lives in Vietnam. Tom never lost a soldier while he was in their command, but he cared enough to visit the families of the ones killed in action after he left as their CO (commanding officer).”
Kensel said Capt. Bowles told them about another highly-decorated soldier named TJ Ballentine — who was holding Gary as he died. Kensel contacted TJ, and he agreed to come to Murray County to meet Maebelle at a reception for her, although she was kept in the dark about the event. Kensel said the plan was to take Maebelle to the cemetery, but when they drove by Maranatha Baptist, a crowd was gathered inside. Kensel suggested they drop in first to see what was happening.
“At the church in Spring Place, Maebelle met TJ in an unbelievable moment,” Kensel said. “Finally after 50 or so years, she learned the events that ended Gary’s life. No more wondering, for her prayers had been answered. She learned Gary did not suffer, he closed his eyes and went to meet the Lord. I have remained in touch with TJ and am honored to call him friend.”
Remembering Gary Cruse
“Peace with Honor. You were one of the brave that answered the call. You honored us by your service and sacrifice. We now honor you each time we stand and sing the words 'The land of the free and the home of the brave.' Rest in Peace and Honor, Gary.”
Bob Ahles, Wolfhound Brother, St. Cloud, Minnesota
“Thank you, Spec. 4 Cruse, for your leadership and courage under fire.”
A grateful Vietnam vet
“Our acquaintance was very brief. We only knew each other because of high school track events (pole vault). I went to North Whitfield (High), Gary went to Murray County. I will always remember the times we shared.”
Steve W. Payne
“I am always thinking of Gary, we were almost the same age. Gone, but never forgotten.”
Your cousin Ron Baggett, Vietnam veteran, U.S. Navy Seabees 1967-68, Vietnam Memorial Fund Charter Member
