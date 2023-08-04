Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially in the morning. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.