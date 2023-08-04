“If you’ve got something, just grit your teeth and keep on trying,” says Cohutta resident Ray Trotter. “One of the greatest lessons you can learn is to never give up.”
Trotter has sought to app ly those words of encouragement throughout his life, whether it was on a Tennessee high school football field or deep in the jungles of Hanoi, Vietnam, during the Tet Offensive in 1968.
Now, at 80 years old, Trotter said those words still ring true as he published his first book, “And Dogs to Chase Them,” on Tuesday.
The book compiles short stories Trotter has written over the years, highlighting fictionalized tellings of everyday people who encounter out-of-the ordinary circumstances in comical but poignant fashion. The stories take place in North Georgia and East Tennessee, and a selection are rooted in situations Trotter witnessed as he grew up in Tellico Plains, a small town in Monroe County, Tennessee.
“A lot of them are humorous,” Trotter said. “One story called ‘Searching for Kevorkian’ involves a hypocritical preacher who is confined to a wheelchair. Eventually his caretaker, who is a very devout Fundamentalist, has enough of him and pushes him down a staircase. That one got a lot of attention at a conference at UTC (the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga) once.”
Another of the comedic stories revolves around a retired military officer who engages in a long-standing feud with the town’s postmistress. The title “Why I Whizz at the P.O.” parodies the classic short story “Why I Live at the P.O.” by Eudora Welty.
The title story involves a “small town, charismatic young guy who shows up when his car runs out of gas,” said Trotter. “He tries to impress a lot of the girls in town but he ends up getting in a little too deep.”
Trotter said his passion for writing has spanned most of his life, but having a book published was never something he truly thought would happen.
“I’ve written for years, as far back as when I was in my 20s,” said Trotter. “I really never submitted very many things back then because it just really didn’t seem worth the trouble at the time. I was a (Whitfield County Adult Education) administrator in the Whitfield County school system for a time and I set up GED (General Educational Development) classes in carpet mills and at the hospital. I met a lot of people who gave me ideas for two or three novels I have written. I just never got them published.”
Trotter said although he hoped a “door would be opened” for a publisher to take notice of his work, the opportunity seemingly came by accident.
“I had no idea anybody had wanted a collection of short stories anymore,” Trotter said. “I had read that short stories were not as popular as they once were, and a collection of them were just about unheard of for anyone to want to buy. I contacted George Singleton, my friend and a fellow writer, to see if he had a former student he could get to critique one of my novels I was working on.
“He said he didn’t have one available, but he emailed me soon after and told me to send in a story to EastOver Press, a publishing company he had worked with. I sent one of my stories to them and they asked me if I could put together a collection of stories I had written over the years. They’ve been so complimentary and so nice, and I just kind of fell into it.”
Trotter said he sees “anything at (his) age (as) a gift of grace.”
“I knew I was pretty good (at writing), but I didn’t really give much thought to it for the longest time,” he said. “My health has deteriorated over the years but I still try to live with a purpose. I’ve had health problems and leukemia, (but) Dr. Stephen Carson in Dalton has really helped bring me through so far.”
Due to his multiple health issues and his age, Trotter said he could not let an opportunity to finally publish his stories pass by.
“This opportunity came up and I thought ‘Ray, you’re a fool if you don’t take this,’” he said.
Trotter said he has hopes that just like his short stories, his personal story can reach people who might think they are too old to accomplish their passions.
“We are capable of more than most of us realize,” he said. “Not that I have done anything great, but I wanted to write a book for a long time. When you’re married and raising children with a full-time job, it might seem like there’s not much time for anything else. Now that I’m older, I can find more time to do things I wanted to do before, but couldn’t. I like to think I’m just getting started.”
“And Dogs to Chase Them” is available from Amazon, at Barnes & Noble and at Bookshop.org.
