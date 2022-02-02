Though it was her "first experience reading with 'littles,' it's fun, and they're loving it," Dalton High School senior Aida Mingura said Friday as she read to Westwood School students. "It's exciting, and I'd like to come read to them again."
It's "fun to come back to elementary school for a day and get a break from high school," said fellow senior Ashley Miller. "It's a good experience for the (elementary) kids and high school (students)."
Dalton High English teacher Christina Dillard is always delighted to see her Speech students enjoy reading to elementary children even more than they expected to, she said.
"They just absolutely love it."
As part of their oral interpretation unit, the high school students read a story, as well as a children's book, and reading to elementary classrooms is an excellent way to improve "enunciation, articulation and pronunciation," Dillard said. "They have to use their faces and hand gestures to present the book, not read it dryly."
It's "easier to read to them than our classmates" at the high school, Mingura said. She's "more confident and not as shy."
Miller would have been impressed as an elementary student if high school students came to her school and read with her, she said. In elementary school, "you really look up to" high school students.
And Westwood students were eager to share, not only be read to, Mingura said with a laugh.
"They want to tell us what they're learning in school and what they're doing in their lives."
For some students, reading to elementary classes makes them consider careers in education, Dillard said.
"It clicks, 'Maybe I want to be a teacher.'"
Roughly two dozen of Dillard's students read to students in prekindergarten-grade three, and "they love being read to," said prekindergarten teacher Destiny Rodriguez. "They love stories, (and) it's their thing."
Mingura chose to read "Pete the Cat and his Magic Sunglasses" to prekindergarten students because it's "so fun, and everyone likes Pete the Cat," she said. "We hope they remember us coming to read to them."
"Pete the Cat" is "a classic," but Miller chose "Falling for Rapunzel," which was "one of my favorites" as a child, she said. "My mom would read it to me when I was little."
Since the COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed many school visits like this one, Mingura was "even more appreciative" of the opportunity, she said. "It's a special high school experience."
In fact, she was even agreeable to dancing as part of one of her classroom trips.
"That definitely woke me up, but we don't mind dancing with them," she said with a hearty laugh. "That's our specialty."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.