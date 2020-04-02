Not quite three years ago, Allyson Coker became project manager for Believe Greater Dalton, spearheading its efforts to revitalize and reimagine Dalton and Whitfield County.
Believe Greater Dalton (https://www.believegreaterdalton.com) is a public-private partnership of the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and local governments aimed at implementing a five-year strategic plan for Dalton and Whitfield County. It is focused on strategies in six areas to improve the community: educational outcomes, housing, entrepreneurship, economic development, downtown development and community pride.
The Daily Citizen-News recently spoke to Coker about what Believe Greater Dalton has accomplished and what its goals are for coming years.
DCN: Believe Greater Dalton is now about 3 years old. What would you say have been its major accomplishments?
Coker: As we moved to year three in January, we had achieved essentially all of the tactical recommendations of the strategic plan within the first two years. We have our private school (Christian Heritage School), both public K-12 systems and post-secondary institutions working together in a way the community has never seen before to improve educational outcomes for all of our students. We worked with the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement to attain community level data that provided a baseline, and we have groups focused in all areas of the cradle to career pipeline on ways our education partnership can support continuous improvement. We completed a comprehensive study of our housing market and have successfully implemented the top recommendation to provide a viable option to jumpstart our single and multifamily housing markets.
Through our partnership with the Downtown Dalton Development Authority, we completed a master planning process for downtown, and we are seeing recommendations from that plan become reality through public-private partnerships and collaboration.
We are developing programming for the Dalton Innovation Accelerator and our two PitchDIA competitions have been highly successful. In the second annual competition we added a K-12 component that sparked the entrepreneurial spirit of our students, which was an unexpected benefit of our entrepreneurship strategy.
The Community Pride strategy launched an enormously successful, community-wide Thanksgiving celebration and has continued to find ways to share the positive story of our community.
Above all, the greatest accomplishment is that Believe Greater Dalton now serves as a connecting point for the community. I have had people come to me with ideas and we’ve been able to collaborate and bring people together to see those ideas become a reality. Our people truly believe in a Greater Dalton and this has become so much more than a strategic plan — it’s a catalyst for positivity and change, and in my opinion, nothing compares to that accomplishment.
DCN: Last November, Believe Greater Dalton sponsored Gratefull, which brought more than 1,400 people together to share a meal in downtown Dalton. I believe you told me that was more than Chattanooga drew the first year it held a similar event. Why do you think Gratefull was so successful? What did you learn and how will this year's event be different?
Coker: Chattanooga had around 750 their first year. Not long ago I had lunch with the executive director of Causeway, the organization who founded the event in Chattanooga, and they were blown away by what we were able to do in our first year. Gratefull is truly a “feel good” event, and the kind of thing that makes our community shine its brightest. It was successful because the entire community wrapped their arms around it and embraced the concept. From the older generation down to the very youngest, people were excited to celebrate all we have to be “gratefull” for as a community, and everyone from all walks of life was made to feel welcome. I can’t think of anything we would do to make this year different, except have even more people, and an even greater representation of our diversity, in attendance. It could not have happened without the generous support of our local restauranteurs, and we cannot thank them enough. If we have weather this year like we did last year, the only thing we need is more food, and especially more tamales.
DCN: Three years ago, a Believe Greater Dalton study found that 62% of those holding a job in Whitfield County that pays $40,000 or more live somewhere else. What is being done to try to get people who have well-paying jobs in Whitfield County to live here?
Coker: The work that we are doing through Believe Greater Dalton is greatly focused around improving our quality of life and making Dalton a great place to live, work and play. Our education work is helping drive continuous improvement in educational outcomes, and Downtown Dalton is more vibrant than it’s ever been. Today, the biggest barrier for the 62% is lack of housing. We have a strategy to help solve that issue, and we anticipate announcing that strategy later this year. We’ll also be announcing a comprehensive community pride and branding campaign later this year. Of course, nobody could anticipate the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and we’ll have to be flexible with those strategies as a result.
DCN: Another study, from two years ago, found 18% of Whitfield County’s housing stock was built in the 21st century. Statewide, the average is 31%. What is being done to spur new development in housing? Will it require local government funding for housing development or providing tax incentives for such development?
Coker: As my friend Bill Davies likes to say, we have a math problem with our local housing market. Because we haven’t had any substantial new housing developments in such a long time, developers and investors view our market as riskier than others. Chattanooga and metro Atlanta, for example, have plenty of new developments that “prove” other developments will make a return on investment. We don’t. Getting our housing market jumpstarted will require a combination of tax incentives and other local investments. We are in the process of starting up a nonprofit development corporation to facilitate the local private investment.
DCN: The University of Georgia's Carl Vinson Institute is scheduled to deliver a study on the economic impact downtown Dalton has around the time this interview will appear. Believe Greater Dalton and the Downtown Dalton Development authority have been working closely together. What impact do you think this study will have?
Coker: This study will provide a great baseline to determine exactly what downtown means to our local economy. We’ve had such a great expansion of new restaurants and retail in the past few years, and the COVID-19 outbreak makes it more important than ever for our community to support these establishments. Burr Performing Arts Park has sparked great excitement, community pride and above all a “sense of place” for downtown. As we like to say, if downtown is a community’s living room, Burr Park is the “comfy couch," and last year’s summer concert series proved to be about far more than just good music. People wanted to experience the sense of community that came with those Friday night concerts including all the dining and entertainment options we now have.
DCN: One of issue that has come up in focus groups and other discussions hosted by Believe Greater Dalton is the importance of cleaning up the Dalton and Whitfield County and addressing blighted areas. What has Believe Greater Dalton been doing to facilitate that effort?
Coker: From the very beginning of our work in January of 2018, we have consistently heard how we have to clean up our community from litter on the streets to addressing blighted properties. We have partnered with Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful on a series of grass roots clean-up efforts on Walnut Avenue, downtown and in other areas like Dug Gap Battle Park and the new waterfall park on College Drive. Our downtown master plan has several recommendations to address blight, and we look forward to working with Mayor David Pennington on this priority throughout the community.
DCN: Is there anything about Believe Greater Dalton that you wanted to talk about that I didn't ask about?
Coker: We are currently in unprecedented times with the COVID-19 outbreak. We expect this outbreak to have a negative impact on the local, national and global economy. We intend for the chamber and Believe Greater Dalton to be at the leading edge of helping our community recover from this. While it’s too early to make any predictions, it’s possible that some of our priorities might shift in order to allow us to fulfill that role. Whatever the community might need us to do in the wake of this outbreak, rest assured the chamber and Believe Greater Dalton will be ready to move the ball forward on behalf of the community.
