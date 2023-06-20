Aboard a flight to Georgia and his job in Dalton as the new publisher of the Daily Citizen-News (now the Dalton Daily Citizen), George Clarke pulled out his notebook to compose a letter to his oldest son, Bixler, who was serving on a Navy ship off the coast of Vietnam.
The rest of the family — his wife Jean and youngest son Milton — wouldn’t be returning to their home in Virginia, he penned. It was being sold.
“I wrote to him from the plane when I accepted the job — and typical for Jean, she said, ‘I’ll do anything you want to do,’” said Clarke, who celebrated his 96th birthday earlier this month. “I wrote the letter addressed to his ship, and I eventually got a letter back from him. Milton told me if you get a letter from my brother with two sentences in it, you got a long one! When Bixler came out of the service, he got a job back in Virginia.”
Although Clarke did not have a college degree in business or newspaper management, his early life prepared him for the next eight years in Dalton that began in 1970.
Early influences
Clarke’s uncle, Roy Zeigler, was in the advertising department of the two newspapers of Charleston, South Carolina, and worked his way up into top management.
“I never went down there to visit the newspaper when he didn’t take me back to the composing room, and they gave me my name on a little metal (typesetting) plate,” Clarke said. “As a little boy, that was a big thrill! He was not a minister, but nobody could have been a stronger Christian. He was a tremendous influence on me; he never had anything to do with alcohol or anything like that. He was the epitome of what I grew up wanting to be. He always dressed nicely and treated people right, and he carried a briefcase.”
Clarke said he had “nothing but good examples” while growing up.
“Daddy made me go to school when I was sick, he said nothing’s more important than school — that was drilled into me,” he remembered. “I was raised in love and was never exposed to any hatred.”
However, the world was experiencing enmity as World War II expanded to include the United States.
“I had been turned down for World War II because of being nearsighted,” said Clarke.
Still, he was able to enlist later and was stationed at an Army base in Maryland where he helped process German prisoners of war for transport back to Germany when the war ended. He attended an extension of Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Norfolk from 1944-45, with studies in engineering, drawing, English, chemistry and algebra.
Dalton becomes home
While an ad manager and then department head at the Progress-Index newspaper in Petersburg, Virginia, Clarke was approached by a superior who told him the Thomson Newspapers company was going to offer him the publisher’s position at their newly-acquired paper in Dalton.
“Dalton was booming with the carpet industry, and Petersburg, I could see, did not have the potential that Dalton had,” he said. “But I could see the dangers in responsibility on my end with a big business like Thomson.”
Clarke was asked if he had a good relationship with longtime Daily Citizen-News editor Mark Pace.
“Mark came into my office when we were in the old Lee Building and said, ‘George, I know you’re real busy right now, but when you do get a break I’d like for us to sit down together.’ I said, ‘I planned on doing that, you wanna come right now?’” Clarke recalled. “He came over to my office and that’s the first thing I got straight with him, that he had nothing to worry about, I was not going to be interfering with him.”
Clarke said handling the “big” or controversial stories was strictly Pace’s area.
“I don’t recall that we ever got into my judgment on anything,” he said of Pace, who turned 101 before passing away in 2015. “I meant it when I told Mark I wasn’t going to stir the pot up (and start a controversy). Nobody knew whether I was a Democrat or Republican. I told Jean, ‘I’m not joining nothing — I’ve got a job with a lot of responsibility and I’m not going to get into politics.’ And we bonded and I learned to love Mark as much as you can love a man.”
The ongoing story during Clarke’s eight years at the newspaper was the Vietnam War — 15 men from Whitfield County and five men from neighboring Murray County died while engaged in the conflict.
“”Vietnam, that’s the biggest thing that worried me, our boy Bixler,” Clarke said. “He was on a Navy ship, but you never know what can happen. And I had to make the decision that his home in Virginia was going to be gone. Our home was going to be here (in Dalton).”
‘He’s a wonderful man’
Meanwhile, Milton Clarke had graduated high school and entered the work world. George Clarke was asked if he remembered the day he accompanied his son to Chatsworth to scout out sites for a pizza parlor.
“I sure do,” he replied. “He said, ‘Daddy, you watch for a vacancy from your side of the car and I’m going to watch for one from this side.'’’
When they found a potential site just a few hundred yards above the Highway 411 and Highway 52 intersection — where Little Rome Italian Restaurant would be born — Milton headed toward the downtown area looking for a bank.
“He said, ‘They’ll know something about that property.’ That’s the way he got started, and he was extremely successful. He was another gift from God,” said George Clarke, who broke down in tears at the memory of his late son. “He loved his mother and daddy, and he would have done anything for us. This is the part of life that’s hard for me.”
George Clarke said Milton carried out many acts of kindness that purposely went unsung.
“Do you know what he did? As you know, he worked hard. I heard from someone after he passed away that if one of his customers didn’t have what he had and was in the hospital, he’d go by the hospital after working all day long and visit them and leave money under their pillow. Who would have ever thought of that? When I think of it, I still cry!” he said.
George Clarke is very complimentary of the Meals on Wheels program in Dalton. In fact, he met a friend through the program who baked him a birthday cake for No. 96 on June 1.
“I think the world of him, he’s a wonderful man,” said Nikki Carpenter. “My husband died last year, and we both have the Meals on Wheels (brought to us), and we’ve become close friends with the lady who delivers them. She asked me one day, ‘Would you consider cutting George’s hair?’ I am a beautician and have been cutting hair for 62 years. We cut his hair in his garage! I really like him a lot as far as a friend goes. He’s filled a wonderful place in my life when I need to call somebody and just say, ‘Hi, how you doing?’ and he does the same. So I decided to bake him a birthday cake because his family’s out of town.”
Although he still has many friends in Dalton, George Clarke confesses he struggles with loved ones and acquaintances who have passed away while he lives alone in the Dug Gap community. Sometimes, he revealed, he wakes up at night and writes in a journal. An entry earlier this year, from Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Day — reads:
“God has continued to bless me daily with good health and he gave me a two-year gift of safety in World War II. Loneliness is now the burden … (it helps me to) trust in God.”
Citizen in 50-year time capsule
“George N. Clarke (was) publisher when the Daily Citizen-News moved into its new plant, 308 S. Thornton Ave., on Labor Day weekend, 1970. Clarke was born in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) in 1927, and attended Old Dominion College in Norfolk (Virginia). He was publisher of the Dalton paper until August 1977 when he left the newspaper business to form a carpet agency, Clar-Sett. He continues to reside in Dalton.
“Clarke was publisher when the newspaper converted from hot metal to the cold-type process in 1976. The final copy of the daily set by hot type and the first copy by the cold-type method were placed, along with other historical data, in a 50-year time capsule on the lawn of the Whitfield County Courthouse in Dalton as part of Dalton’s Bicentennial observance.”
From the book “The Last Linotype: The Story of Georgia and Its Newspapers Since World War II” by Millard Grimes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.