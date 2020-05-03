A letter to our readers

The Daily Citizen-News, in some form, has served this community since 1847.
Over those 173 years, we have been a window into Whitfield and Murray counties, recording its success and challenges through the printed word, in photographs, on video and online. We've seen the community through the Civil War, the Great Depression, two World Wars, September 11, the Great Recession and now our latest challenge: COVID-19.
Since the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic seven short weeks ago, there are few sectors of society that been immune to its effects. Schools are closed. Students are learning online. Businesses have shuttered. Church pews are empty. Many of us are working from home. We've lost friends and loved ones to the virus. Businesses are suffering.
We at the Daily Citizen-News haven't escaped the reach of COVID-19. We, like many newspapers across the country, have been greatly impacted by the virus. Newspapers across the nation have cut print publication days, furloughed staff and, in some cases, gone out of business.
Tough times, as they say, call for tough decisions.
Beginning this week, we are scaling back our print edition from seven to four days a week. Our subscribers will receive print editions on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and a Weekend Edition on Saturdays. As a newspaper subscriber, you will still have access to our complete local news, features and sports content on our website at www.dailycitizen.news every day of the week. If you need help activating your digital access, email us at circulation@daltoncitizen.com.
Shrinking the print editions of our paper isn't something we wanted to do. However, the challenges in the current economic climate make it necessary now. While we could return to publishing seven days a week when the economy improves, we have lost, and continue to lose, a significant portion of our advertising revenue. Discontinuing three publication days will allow us to focus our resources on printing more local news in the paper on the other four days.
The decline in local advertising support has hit community newspapers such as ours especially hard in recent years. That, coupled with the rising cost of distribution, have made it challenging for our newspaper and others.
How can you help?
• Subscribe to the paper: Call us at (706) 217-NEWS or visit www.dailycitizen.news/subscriptions. If you are already a subscriber, gift someone a subscription. Remember, subscribers get full access to our website and e-edition, which is a replication of our newspaper you can view on a computer or mobile device.
• Advertise: If you have a business and can benefit from advertising your products or services and can afford to do so right now, advertise in the newspaper. When you run ads in the paper you are marketing your business and also supporting your local newspaper in its efforts to provide news and information to the community.
• Follow us online: If you are unable to subscribe or advertise, please visit our website, download our app or follow us on Facebook or Twitter so you can stay informed about the coronavirus outbreak and how it is affecting our community. We are making much of that information available at no charge as a service to our community.
While we fight the challenges that COVID-19 has brought to the world, please remember we are committed to covering this community, just as we have since 1847.
Stay safe out there.
Keith Barlow, publisher
Jamie Jones, editor
Jeff Mutter, general manager
