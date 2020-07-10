'A life of service': Willis remembered for integrity, commitment

Dalton Fire Chief Todd Pangle says that if he had to use one word to describe Kenneth "Kenny" Willis, the first Black trooper assigned to the Georgia State Patrol's Dalton post, it would be integrity.
"He was somebody that everyone respected," Pangle said.
Willis, who had served on the Dalton Public Safety Commission since 2008, passed away on July 1. He was 72. The Public Safety Commission oversees the Dalton Fire Department and the Dalton Police Department.
A U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam War veteran and former Dalton Police Department officer, Willis retired from the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) in 1999 after a 23-year career. He was also a trainer at the Georgia State Patrol's academy.
"I knew Kenny even before he served on the Public Safety Commission," said Pangle. "He and my father were friends for years, so I knew him when he was with the State Patrol. He was somebody who lived a life of service and someone who gave all of his effort in everything he did."
Pangle said Willis brought that same sort of commitment to his work with the Public Safety Commission.
"He was very involved, always asked good questions," Pangle said. "You knew that he wanted us to be the best department we could be."
A Dalton native, Willis attended the Emery Street School, Dalton Junior College and Kennesaw Community College.
Jimmy Blaylock attended the Emery Street School with Willis and later served with him at the Dalton Police Department.
"He was just a special person," Blaylock said. "He was a good man and a good police officer."
“Kenny Willis will be missed by the men and women of the Dalton Police Department," said Police Chief Cliff Cason. "His willingness to serve on the commission after retiring from the GSP demonstrated his dedication to this community. We were truly blessed to have his leadership, guidance and support.”
Dalton City Administrator Jason Parker served as police chief from 2007 to 2018 and worked with Willis closely in that position.
"He was really knowledgeable about public safety, obviously, from his years in law enforcement," said Parker. "I felt like he had the ability to understand the perspective of those in public safety, but at the same time, he was able to look at issues from the broader perspective he needed as commissioner."
Parker also commended Willis for the questions he asked.
"He obviously wanted to make sure that he had the information he needed to make a decision, but I also think he sometimes wanted to make sure that the other commissioners understood the deeper issues that we were dealing with," he said.
The funeral service for Willis will be Saturday at noon at the chapel of Willis Funeral Home with Minister Benjamin Phillips Jr. officiating. Interment will be at West Hill Cemetery with full military honors. The service will be recorded and uploaded to the Willis Funeral Home Facebook page after the service.
