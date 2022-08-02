'A Lighter Shade of Noir'

Noah Smith (pictured) stars as private eye Trent Trowel in Murray Arts Council’s seventh annual summer theater production “A Lighter Shade of Noir.” The comedy opens Friday, at 7 p.m. with other performances on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Innovative School (also known as the Old Eton School). “A Lighter Shade of Noir” is a comedy spoofing old film noir detective movies. The comedy centers around the 1947 Private Detectives Gala. The production is sponsored by Roman Open Charities and The McDaniel Family Foundation. Tickets are $5 for students/senior citizens and $10 for adults. For more information, go to Murray Arts Council’s Facebook Page @murraycountyartscouncil.

 Contributed photo

