A mask mandate for Whitfield County?: Commissioners may consider requiring face coverings in public

Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter plans to put a measure on the agenda for the board's Monday, July 13, meeting requiring people to wear masks in public "just to see how board members feel about it."
Gov. Brian Kemp came to Dalton Thursday as part of a two-day, seven-city tour of the state to encourage people to wear masks to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). He brought along with him U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and other state and local officials were at the press conference outside at Hamilton Medical Center. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says wearing a mask might reduce the chances of spreading the virus.
Kemp does not support a mask mandate.
"I think it's clear that people aren't following Gov. Kemp's encouragement or the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines) on wearing masks," she said, noting they she sees people shopping who aren't wearing masks.
On Wednesday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson signed an emergency order requiring most residents and visitors wear a mask in public or potentially face fines.
"I haven't looked at all of the details of that yet, but I think (Johnson) has basically said when you are outside walking with by yourself or with your spouse and things like that you don't need to wear a mask, but when you are shopping you do," she said.
In Savannah, people aren't required to wear masks while in personal vehicles, when someone is alone in enclosed spaces or only with other household members, during outdoor physical activity as long as the person maintains 6 feet of distance from others, while drinking, eating, or smoking and under other circumstances.
When contacted Thursday, the four Whitfield County commissioners said they do not support a mask requirement.
"I think we should follow what the governor said," said Commissioner Harold Brooker, who added that he wears a mask in public.
Commissioner Roger Crossen agreed that county should follow the governor's recommendations. Crossen said he generally wears a mask when he is out and tries to avoid going places unless necessary,
"I'm not sure that's something we should get involved in," he said.
Commissioner Greg Jones said he opposes a mandate.
"If you think you need to wear one, wear it. But I don't think we should force people to," Jones said.
Commissioner Barry Robbins said he hasn't had time to research the issue.
"But I don't think I'd be in favor of a mandate," he said.
Dalton Mayor David Pennington says he thinks people should wear a mask when they are "around a lot of people."
"But I don't wear one here at the office," he said. "There aren't a lot of people here."
He also does not support a mask mandate.
Dalton City Council member Gary Crews said he wouldn't want to "second guess the mayor of Savannah."
"I don't know what kind of outbreak they are dealing with there," he said. "I think local governments should be able to tailor policies to fit their situations. I don't think we need a mandate here locally at this time. But I do want to encourage people to wear masks. I think it's the courteous thing to do."
Whitfield County had 1,218 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths attributed to the virus as of 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the state Department of Health. On Thursday at 3 p.m., Whitfield County had 1,181 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths attributed to the virus.
Dalton resident John Turner said Thursday he gets a bit nervous when he goes shopping and sees stores filled with people not wearing masks.
"I don't think it's safe. I don't think they think much about other people," he said, referring to statements from the CDC that wearing a mask may reduce a person's chances of spreading the COVID-19 to others.
But he says that he's still skeptical of mandating that people wear masks in public.
"First of all, what do you mean by public?" he said. "I see people wearing masks when they are at the park with their families. That doesn't seem necessary. I see people wearing them alone in their cars. Is that what we are going to mandate?"
He said he wears a mask while grocery shopping.
"But when I run into a (convenience) store to buy a Coke I don't," he said, adding he doesn't think he should be required to.
Carla Smith said she doesn't wear a mask to go shopping.
"But when I get my hair cut I do," she said. "If I've got someone real close to me for a long time it makes sense."
Smith and Turner said Thursday they want the freedom to weigh those risks for themselves.
