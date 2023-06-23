A Dalton Police Department spokesman said "it is the best interests" of a man who is seen on a video tossing a kitten onto the side parking lot pavement of the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia "to turn himself in because it's only a matter of time before he is located."
The Police Department is looking for the man. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (706) 278-9085.
The video shows a man flipping a kitten out of the back of a pickup truck several feet into the air onto the hard pavement of the parking lot. The kitten gathers itself and scurries back toward and perhaps underneath the truck.
"Warning: graphic video," the Humane Society says on its Facebook page. "Can you identify this man? Any information, please call the Dalton Police Department ... . Animal abandonment is one issue, but animal abuse is never tolerated."
Another post provides a positive update:
"We have had so many wonderful people share the video — thank you! Some even enhanced the photos to help. We are waiting for an update from the Dalton Police Department so continue to call them with information ... It was three tiny kittens and all three are doing great, getting a ton of love from our amazing volunteers. They must have two different mothers due to the age of the kittens, so he may have two unaltered females that could have more babies. Thank you for all your help — our three new babies appreciate all the support."
