Mistletoe Market
The Creative Arts Guild is pleased to offer Mistletoe Market again this season. Mistletoe Market gives local artists and makers the opportunity to sell their unique goods just in time for holiday shopping.
Located at the Guild, 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton, the Market will open at noon on Friday and continue through 7:30 p.m. and then is open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Round out your gift list with beautiful one-of-a-kind items and support working artists. Market vendors: Candice Murray and Katie Adali of Sew Legacy, Marianne Lafarge-Urbain of Sweet & Simple, Charlsey Etheridge (recording artist), Amanda Havelin of Second Act Designs, Kathryn Somers of Lou Lou Pottery, Shannon Rose Badger of Hummingbird Company, Staci Workman (Chattanooga artisan) and Maria Khote of Isabel’s Pottery. Also, Brookwood Elementary School’s Christkindl Markt will be on hand with some lovely handmade items for sale.
December gallery opening
The Market is held in conjunction with the December Gallery Opening + Artist Reception taking place on Friday evening. Plan to come early and shop the Mistletoe Market and then join us in the lobby and in Gallery FIVE20 to enjoy the inspiring exhibit of paintings by artist Jaime Barks.
The reception begins at 5:30 p.m. with light hors d’oeuvres and beverages and closes at 7:30 p.m.
Guild Gallery Openings + Artist Receptions are typically held on the first Friday of each month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and are free and open to all. Each month throughout the year you can come get a first look at the newest exhibits in Gallery FIVE20 and Gallery ONE11 while enjoying refreshments, beverages and time to socialize.
Exhibiting artists are usually on hand to talk with patrons about their work, as well.
