Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Cloudy with showers. High 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. A few rumbles of thunder possible late. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.