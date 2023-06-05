Dalton businessman Ace Hammack said he was honored but a little bit nervous when he was asked to be the honoree for the 2023 Toast of the Town dinner.
"It was a really nice gesture," he said. "It's definitely an honor. But I had to think about it because I'm really a private person, and it's a big responsibility. But it's for a really good cause, and I decided that if I could help, I should."
Toast of the Town is a fundraiser for the Family Support Council. Founded in 1986, the Family Support Council focuses on preventing child abuse and neglect in Whitfield and Murray counties. Among other services, it provides residential services and life skills coaching to teen mothers, advocacy services for abused and neglected children, support groups and other activities for grandparents raising grandchildren, and parenting classes.
"This is our biggest fundraiser for the year, and we take the opportunity to honor someone who has done a lot for the community," said Family Support Council Executive Director Holly Rice. "We are excited."
Friends and family packed the clubhouse at The Farm to honor Hammack and to support the work of the Family Support Council.
James Albert "Ace" Hammack grew up in Blakely and graduated from Blakely High School in 1960. He went on to play football at Southern Mississippi on scholarship, then transferred to the University of Georgia where he earned a degree in animal science in 1965. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 13 months in Vietnam. After returning to the U.S., he came to Dalton to work at Jolly Textiles in 1970.
He has volunteered for numerous organizations and held leadership positions in many of them, and one of his passions is the Salvation Army. He has served almost 50 years on the advisory board of the Dalton Salvation Army.
Among the attendees was Supreme Court of Georgia Justice Charlie Bethel.
"I've known Ace my whole life," he said. "It's a pleasure to come here to honor him, especially when it helps such a worthy cause."
Dalton Utilities CEO Tom Bundros said he has served on the Salvation Army advisory board for many years with Hammack.
"He's a great man, with a real heart for this community and for those in need," Bundros said. "And the Family Support Council does such great work. It's a pleasure to be here and to support them."
Dalton attorney Steve Williams also showed up to honor Hammack.
"I've known Ace for many, many years," he said. "I can't think of anyone more deserving of this honor."
This was the Family Support Council's 33rd annual Toast of the Town dinner. Karen Townsend, fundraising chair for the Family Support Council, said the honoree is chosen by a nominating committee.
"We talk about who would be worthy," she said. "It's difficult because there are so many. This community is blessed to have so many people donating time and money to make it a better place."
Townsend said even after more than 30 years, it isn't hard to find worthy people to honor.
Rice said she agrees.
"Dalton is full of really great people," she said. "It isn't hard to find benevolent people."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.