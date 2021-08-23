SPRING PLACE — "Spring Place has been about the people all these years," said Tim Howard, one of the coordinators for the Spring Place Community Festival that was held on Saturday. "It's the tie that binds."
The community "has an identity," said Jarrod Cline, who attended the 24th annual festival with his wife, Tammy, and grandchildren. "We always say, 'We live in Spring Place, not Chatsworth.'"
They reside in a home just steps away from the Old Spring Place Methodist Church where the festival was held, so they're regular attendees of the community festival that raises funds to preserve that historic building.
"If we're here" on the weekend of the festival, "we have to go, most definitely (for) the history," Tammy Cline said. There's "lots of history in this area, and there's always some new artifact (they've) found" on display at the festival, which was themed "Spring Place: Rooted in Red Clay" this year.
"They have an old (edition) of the (former) Spring Place newspaper," as well as historical photographs and antique tractors, among other things, Jarrod Cline said. "You hear all the old stories" from festival attendees.
The Clines are part of that history, as they reside in a house that formerly belonged to Agnes Kemp, who was a member of Spring Place Methodist Church for nearly a century, taught at the Spring Place school and led the fundraising of $6,000 for the purchase of the Vann House for the Georgia Historical Commission, Jarrod Cline said. "She was (in the house) 48 years, and it's 23 years for us."
At the festival, "I like seeing the cool artifacts, and the people are so nice," said 13-year-old Xander Hawkins, who attended with his twin brother, Aiden, and their mother, Dalea. "You see the same people year after year."
"We come every year to see the (historical) treats they have, and we love the live auction, which is kind of like a legal fight," Dalea Hawkins said with a laugh. "It's a really good cause, and good for the community."
And they never leave without purchasing some homemade items from the Spring Place Ruritan Club bake sale, she said. This year, her family's early favorite was the "ham-and-cheese scones."
The Old Spring Place Methodist Church dates to 1875 "on a foundation from 1851, and it's the oldest building designed for public use in Murray County," Howard said. A new Spring Place Methodist Church was built a couple of miles from the original building in 1976, and Whitfield-Murray Historical Society members saw the need to preserve and restore the old church.
The Spring Place Ruritan Club began meeting in the Old Spring Place Methodist Church and co-sponsors the annual festival, Howard said. Ruth Cox had the idea to launch a bazaar as a fundraiser, and "we started so small we had everything inside (the Old Spring Place Methodist Church), but we have (since) expanded."
"We've always had a live auction and a flea market, and the book sale and bake sale are staples," Howard said. "We're now open to vendors with" local connections, such as Jacob Howard, who Saturday brought some of his Family History Videos — the latest of which highlights the Spring Place cemetery — true crime author Jodi Lowery and Mark Millican, a Daily Citizen-News columnist and former staff writer with his book "Wild, But True, Stories of the Outdoors: And Other Southernalia," written with his parents Ben and Ann Millican.
"Everything we make (at the festival) goes to upkeep of this building," Howard said. "We (recently) repainted it, put in new air conditioning and checked the roof insulation."
Carol Parrott is the second of four generations to be regulars at the festival, starting with her mother, Martha Sue Ridley, the first female president of the Spring Place Ruritan Club, extending through her daughter, Tiffany Longley, and granddaughter, Carter Longley.
"I've been here my whole life" and attended every edition of the festival since its inception, Parrott said.
"You get to see people you've known a long time."
At the festival, "we have a lot of people who come every year," like Parrott, Howard said. "It's a community feeling."
