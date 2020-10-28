COHUTTA — Rather than the Indianapolis 500's famed "Gentlemen, start your engines," it was "Gentlemen, get on your bikes" Saturday morning for the Dalton Grand Prix.
The first edition was in 2018, the brainchild of Jonathan Sierra, a cyclist who'd been involved with the United Way of Northwest Georgia since 2007 and wanted to "do a bike race for the community (that also) gave back to the community," he said. "It was a success," raising $5,600 for the United Way of Northwest Georgia, a figure that jumped to more than $15,000 the following year.
Despite changing locations this year and shifting the race from spring to fall — both because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — "turnout is about what it was last year," Sierra said. "We have 100 pre-registered from 17 different states, (which is) pretty exciting."
Though numerous bike races this year have been lost to the pandemic, "everyone still wanted to do this, and we felt we could do it safely" with the wearing of masks, social distancing and other measures, he said. "They did the Tour de France this summer, so we thought 'Let's go for it.'"
Saturday's road race, which was sponsored by Shaw Industries and began and ended at the Church of God of the Union Assembly on McGaughey's Chapel Road, was 56 total miles (six times on a 9-mile-plus loop). Sunday's Mohawk Industries Criterium was moved from the area around Dalton High School, its home for the first two years, to Coahulla Creek High School.
Sunday competitions were more akin to sprints, in contrast to Saturday's marathon tests, said Sierra: "A criterium is shorter, like 30 minutes to an hour."
Sierra began racing in 2010, with his first attempt a criterium in downtown Dalton, and "that got me hooked on bike racing," he said. "I love it, the fun, the great exercise, the camaraderie with other racers."
"It's a great way to relax, unwind, see the countryside, and be out in nature," he added. "It's a rush, too."
Saturday represented Atlanta's Justin Pugh's "first sanctioned race, period," he said. A veteran cyclist, he'd been on his bike more than ever during the pandemic, so "it should be fine, (although) the wet ground is an unknown."
Overnight rain left some water on the roadways, but as dawn broke and the race began, clouds gave way to sunshine and temperatures in the 60s.
"You just have to watch out for leaves or wet spots on the corners," said Dahlonega's Greg Palevo, a veteran racer. "I don't inflate my tires fully when it's damp — about five PSI (pounds per square inch) less (than normal) — which gives me a better grip on the road."
The weekend was Palevo's first appearance in the Dalton Grand Prix, and he felt a key for Saturday's road race would be "finding a spot in the field and sitting."
"This is a relatively flat course, so the field will pretty much stay together," he said. "With no major separation, it's about positioning and conserving (energy) for the final lap."
Pugh concurred.
"I want to make it to the final lap with some gas left in the tank," he said. "I think I can push it at that point."
While Pugh only raced Saturday, Palevo competed Saturday and Sunday.
"I do better in the criterium, but I like both, and racing is racing," Palevo said. "Everyone likes to go out and race."
