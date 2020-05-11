'A sense of mourning': High school teachers empathize with students during coronavirus crisis

High school teachers in Dalton Public Schools have tried to understand the challenges their students have faced as the students transitioned to distance learning for the final two months of this academic year, as schools around the nation were forced to engage in online education due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
"I've tried to put myself in their shoes, (because) the transition from in-person learning to online is a significant one," said Amy Gleaton, a science teacher at Dalton High School. "As a mom of a college freshman and a high school sophomore, I'm also well aware of the fact that school stress isn't the only stress they are facing, so I design work with that in mind."
"In collaborating with my colleagues, we try to design work that is meaningful, gives students a choice in how to complete it, and accomplishes our learning targets," said Gleaton, who teaches Human Anatomy and Physiology and physical science. Well-designed online learning should not seem like merely "more work" for students, but, rather, it ought to "help them understand the concepts in new and different ways."
Many of Alecia Hagberg's students have commented they'd rather be in school than at home, and the Dalton High School science teacher misses them, as well.
"I feel a sense of loss, a sense of mourning, as (if) a relationship has come to a premature end," because, traditionally, the last day of school is the "finish line," and "I prepare for that finish line, knowing that the work will end and that the relationship I have with my students will evolve into something else because I will lose that daily interaction with them," said Hagberg, who teaches Advanced Placement (AP) chemistry and physical science. "I know when that end will come, though, in a normal school year, and I am emotionally prepared for it."
"I was not emotionally prepared for the current situation," however, and "I miss my students," she said. "I miss their energy, their humor, their smiles. I miss their excitement when they learn something new. I just miss them."
For Hagberg, the most unexpected element of this sudden shift has been the difficulty in achieving balance.
"The first week of online learning was just awful, because I sat at my computer nearly 10 hours straight each day, (and) sitting all day just isn't what teachers do," she said. "I have had to set time limits for myself for the completion of tasks and schedule breaks during the day so I can physically and mentally recharge."
Students have also had to adjust to the new routine.
Digital learning days have been a "long ride," said Erika Vidana, but the junior has "enjoyed working at a pace that works for me and being able to get my grade higher."
Junior Kevin Maddox prefers being in school, where he can see the teacher and hear him or her from a close proximity, but "it's going all right."
For Wes Phinney's drama classes, "some things you just have to put aside" when forced into distance learning, he said. "Teaching improv (improvisation) just won't work online," for example.
Instead of performing scenes, Phinney has asked students in many of his classes to do monologues, which they record and send to him, he said. "That's brought creativity out of them, and I'm looking forward to watching more of their monologues, but drama is very much an in-person forum."
Live theater "is magical," said Phinney, head of the high school's drama department. "We can communicate with our devices and technology, but it's not the same as human contact."
Because of the nature of the Translation Academy at Morris Innovative High School, which prizes community service and a close-knit atmosphere among staff and students, moving online has been especially challenging, said Paige Watts, director of the academy. "We had to stop and rethink everything," she said. Bilingual students who are part of the academy use their language skills to help overcome "language barriers" both at school and in the community.
The first few days were spent "checking in" with students, making sure they had necessities like food, communication devices and internet access, Watts said. "Then, we wrote about our feelings and emotions."
Writing has taken on additional importance during this shutdown, with Watts encouraging students to take stock in journals, she said. "Be introspective, take a pause, and write in Spanish and English."
"It can be harder for (my students) to focus" on academics during this time, she said. There may be only one room in their house, meaning it's easy to become distracted while trying to do online work; they may have to care for siblings during the day; and the economic strain may be "weighing really heavily on their families."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.