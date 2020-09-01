"I'm pleasantly surprised at the number of people with masks on," said Abby Wright, a senior at Southeast Whitfield High School, on Monday, the first day of school. "Everyone I've seen has had one on."
Teachers and staff are not only modeling proper behavior by wearing masks, but encouraging students to do likewise, said Shelby Hearn, another Southeast senior. "I think that's really helpful."
"We've had very good compliance with masks," said Denise Pendley, Southeast's principal. "People have been compliant so far."
While Whitfield County Schools isn't mandating masks in response to the new coronavirus (COVID-19), it is strongly encouraging them.
The importance of respecting and following health protocols is an ideal lesson in an educational setting, said Belinda Sloan, principal of New Hope Middle School. "It's a teachable moment for us."
"We hope these kids can have an impact in their homes and their communities," Sloan added. "'Together We Win' is our (school) motto this year, and we all have to be respectful of each other.''
Face masks are required within Dalton Public Schools, although there are some exceptions.
"Students in all grades will wear a face mask in and around all facilities in Dalton Public Schools," although masks can be removed at the discretion of teachers, such as when social distances can be maintained, and the mask mandate won't be as strictly enforced with younger students — due to the impracticality of that age group keeping a mask on for hours each day — as it will be with students in grades 3-12, according to Dalton Public Schools. All students riding buses will be asked to wear masks on trips to and from school.
"The kids are fine with the masks, and it doesn't seem to be a problem," said Will Esters, principal of Park Creek School, where it was also the first day of school. With the youngest students in his elementary building, "they just need reminders occasionally to keep the masks up over their nose."
"I'm super proud of our students, but also our parents," he said. "Parents clearly worked with their kids on wearing masks before they showed up today."
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children over the age of 2 wear masks, and Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, recommends that schools mandate masks.
"I'm really proud of everyone," and as the mask mentality takes hold with students, they can bring that back home to their parents and relatives, who in turn can reinforce that message in the community, said Pat Holloway, chief of staff for Dalton Public Schools.
Staff members also checked temperatures of Dalton Public Schools students Monday morning before they could enter buildings, and asked health screening questions. Both measures will be daily occurrences.
"It went well, and it was pretty efficient," Holloway said. "I think we absolutely made the right decision" to only allow a limited number of students in buildings each day for at least the first couple of weeks, because "that allows us to do all this and see how effective we can be."
Dalton Public Schools allowed families to opt for complete virtual learning for at least the first six weeks of this academic year, and at least the first two weeks of this year will be conducted in hybrid fashion, with students attending traditional school two days a week and learning virtually the other three. The system's goal is to begin conventional, in-person instruction five days a week for all students who didn't opt for total virtual learning on Sept. 14.
Holloway also appreciates the signage in schools reminding students of the importance of masks, social distancing, hand washing, etc. Because each school has a nickname with a big cat theme, signs remind students to remain, for example, a cougar-length (Dalton Middle School) distance away from one another, or a cheetah-length (Park Creek) distance.
"The marketing is really good," Holloway said. Teachers, staff and administrators "have made it fun, not scary."
Becky Price, a third-grade teacher at Pleasant Grove Elementary, plans to remind her students to wear their masks, but she also is able to keep them socially distant when in their desks, she said. Because Whitfield County Schools also allowed students to opt for complete virtual learning, she has six online students and 13 in-person, so she's configured her classroom where there's a student, an open desk, and then a student.
In order to lessen crowding, New Hope Middle School used several entrances for students as they arrived Monday morning, rather than only one, Sloan said. For departure in the afternoon, students were asked to keep their distance, doing so by standing on pre-marked bear paws.
In addition, students are in cohorts this year, so "teachers come to them" in their classrooms, rather than students roaming around the building, "at least for the first few weeks," she said. For lunch, half of the students can eat in the cafeteria on a given day, with the other half in classrooms or outdoors, and "they switch on a daily basis."
At Southeast, "people are really spread out," maintaining social distance, Wright said. "Our school is doing the things needed to make this safer."
Pendley echoed that sentiment, adding that "the system has given us everything we could possibly ask for" from a health and safety perspective.
"We're covered," Pendley said. "We don't need anything (else)."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.