In May of 2017, Dalton philanthropist Jeanne Burr made an announcement from a temporary stage positioned carefully on the corner of the old Lee Printing Co. property at 100 Hamilton St. in the heart of downtown Dalton. She promised the nearly 300 people in attendance that approximately one year from that day, the empty lot would be transformed into a performing arts park, complete with a stage, landscaping and a host of other improvements.
Christened Burr Performing Arts Park (or Burr Park for short), Burr’s vision was that the park would be a place the people of Dalton and the surrounding areas could congregate to celebrate community, friendship and, most of all, the performing arts.
Among those in attendance were Jeanne’s son, filmmaker Jeff Burr, Dalton’s mayor at that time, Dennis Mock, Community Foundation President David Aft and a host of other local dignitaries and civic patrons.
As the band played Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” Jeanne Burr’s smile and demeanor resembled that of a young ambitious teen rather than that of a 91-year-old woman. In fact, everyone that afternoon was excited, including Aft, who had just accepted the challenge to build the park on behalf of the Community Foundation, vowing to have it ready to accept visitors one very short year later.
A little history
To really understand the Burr Park project, it helps to know a little of the history. In January of 2016, Chattanooga’s Lyndhurst Foundation reached out to a group of civic leaders from throughout the region and asked if they were interested in joining the Thriving Communities Initiative. The initiative grew out of the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce’s regional planning and leadership effort known as THRIVE 2055. The goal of the project was to look at Chattanooga and the surrounding areas as if it was a 1 million person MSA (Metropolitan Statistical Area). The project’s footprint including Dalton, Cleveland, Tennessee, and Scottsboro, Alabama, sought to develop strategies to support our region’s growth — the goal of creating a thriving region by 2055. The initiative looked at everything from transportation to health care to natural resources and the arts.
As the project evolved, many of its original funders, mostly charitable foundations and local chambers of commerce, identified key elements for further work. Chattanooga’s Lyndhurst Foundation created the Thriving Communities Initiative with the hopes of helping communities within the area engaged by the THRIVE 2055 project build on the effort’s momentum. Lyndhurst’s goal was to help participating communities use the arts as an economic development tool.
Lyndhurst reached out to the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia to secure their commitment, asking who else may be interested in such an initiative. Aft immediately thought of several local leaders who would have an interest in the project. Among these leaders was community activist and Shaw Industries leader Deanna Mathis; Dalton State College School of Liberal Arts Dean Mary T. Nielson; Creative Arts Guild Executive Director Amanda Brown; Guild Facilities Director Leanne Martin; Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce President, Rob Bradham; and then Downtown Dalton Development Authority professional Kendra Evans. Lyndhurst was offering to help teams from seven communities develop their ideas, refine their strategies and put some resources behind their efforts. Lyndhurst committed to provide $20,000 in funding to communities who completed the process and developed specific plans to use arts and culture to drive business.
“I received a telephone call from Deanna Mathis a few days later,” Aft remembers. “She was excited about the opportunity and hoped we could all work together to do something valuable. I already had some ideas, but it was clear from the beginning that Deanna knew what we needed to do and where we needed to do it.”
Mathis shared that she believed that the then vacant lot where the Lee Printing Co. once stood would make a great park, and its location would be ideally suited to drive business to downtown merchants and restaurants. Aft, on the other hand, had concerns about the Lee property, as the City of Dalton was committed to selling the property. Any improvements to the Lee site would have to be temporary, or at best, semi-permanent. He thought that Dalton Green offered a much better option, though not as close to the Hamilton Street business corridor. Dalton Green offered an existing public park, an established identity and similar access to downtown’s business district.
The team met and began its work. Early conversations centered around the process of developing projects, exploring ideas and developing realistic plans. Several sessions at Chattanooga’s Bridge Innovate Design Center provided the team with a host of resources, as well as an environment designed specifically for just such a creative challenge.
“During the process, it was clear that there was a tremendous advantage to re-thinking traditional approaches, changing perspectives and moving past preconceptions,” Aft notes. “Early on I knew two things, one, that I should re-arrange my thinking and, secondly, I should become more open to changing my perspective. I decided at that point that maybe Deanna Mathis had it right all along. I decided that her thoughts about the Lee Printing property were spot on.”
“It wasn’t long until each member of the team agreed to focus on the Lee Printing property and accept the fact that while the city could sell the property, it was possible we could change their mind,” Mathis says. “Little did this group of people know that in less than a year, their initial efforts would ‘light the fuse’ on something much bigger than any one of them had ever expected.”
At the end of the six-month Thriving Communities experience, Dalton’s team had developed a plan to use the $20,000 grant from the Lyndhurst Foundation to make “semi-permanent” improvements to the city’s Lee Printing property. The plan included a rudimentary stage that could be moved should the city sell the property, some decorative outdoor canopies and a variety of other recreational supplies.
Brown explains that, “Our goal was to create a family-friendly environment for outdoor events, music and fellowship. We knew that people would come downtown for these types of activities and visit our local eateries and even stay and shop.”
Lyndhurst loved the idea and awarded the Dalton team $20,000 in September of 2016. It was hoped that construction would begin in the early spring and that the stage would be ready to host the Dalton Convention and Visitors Bureau Summer Music Series.
Let’s build a park
A few weeks later, the project took a spectacular leap forward when Jeanne Burr and her son visited Aft at the Community Foundation. Burr, who moved to Dalton with her husband in the late 1950s was an advocate for the arts and was active in a number of arts-related causes including the Dalton Little Theatre and the Creative Arts Guild.
Ninety-one-year-old Burr was interested in discussing her charitable interests and desire to do something transformative in her city. She discussed the possibility of creating an endowment whose proceeds would benefit the arts in general or provide ongoing support to existing arts programs.
“I didn’t know what I wanted to do, but I knew that I wanted to invest in a project that would make a real difference — something that would bring Dalton’s diverse community together around music, theatre and dance,” she said in an interview last year.
“Mom was looking for a project that would change things,” Jeff Burr says. “She didn’t just want to write a check and walk away, she wanted this to be something special — a legacy of sorts.”
“We discussed what I would refer to as a whole lot of very average ideas — endow this, fund that, but nothing truly extraordinary,” Aft remembers. “Jeanne is a very special person, and she deserved a very special idea to consider.”
Remembering the recent work done by Dalton’s Thriving Communities team, Aft asked the Burrs what they thought of creating a performing arts park in downtown Dalton.
“When I mentioned the idea of a park, I could tell that we had hit upon something,” Aft says.
The Burrs left shortly thereafter, promising to communicate again in the near future. Aft says he didn’t think much more about the meeting, as the conversation was similar to many others he has at the Community Foundation where philanthropists share dreams and the team at the foundation helps “put wheels under them.”
That meeting was on a Friday. The following Monday, Jeanne Burr reached out to the foundation and uttered the memorable words, “David, we want to build a park!”
A local architect steps forward
Aft reached out to then-Mayor Dennis Mock and asked if the City of Dalton would be interested in partnering with the Community Foundation to build a park at the Lee Printing site. Aft told Mock he believed if the city would designate the space as a permanent park, he could secure the needed funds to develop the property. Mock agreed in concept, noting that the City Council would ultimately have to approve the project, but understood that these types of public-private partnerships were key to the future.
A few days later, Burr delivered a $1 million check to the Community Foundation, with the instructions that half of the gift be used to develop the park site and other half be managed as a permanent endowment.
In November of 2016, the Dalton City Council accepted the Community Foundation’s proposal, recognizing the space as Burr Performing Arts Park and its designation as a permanent City of Dalton public park.
It was agreed that the park would include a performance stage, space for pedestrians and a comfortable environment for artistic programs of all types, including dance, music and theatre.
Shortly thereafter, the Community Foundation asked architects with an interest in the project to submit their ideas.
Lowell and Nathan Kirkman’s conceptual design was both aesthetically pleasing and practical — preserving open areas and using earthworks to compensate for the periodic visits from noisy trains.
The plan submitted by Kirkman and Associates also focused on getting the most value for Burr and the other donors. Aft stated in an article printed at that time, “We are excited about having Lowell and Nathan working on the project. As Dalton natives, they have brought a great understanding of what we need and how the park will serve our community.”
Final plans and engineering studies, surveys and revisions followed. The City Council ultimately approved the project’s design in January of 2017. Construction was to begin in the fall with the expectation that the first event in the new park would be in May of 2018.
Construction and opening
Construction began in earnest in November of 2017. The primary site contractor was Reed Construction, a Chatsworth-based company with deep roots in Northwest Georgia.
The process was well documented on the Burr Performing Arts Park Facebook page, with weekly picture documenting the process and progress.
Dalton Utilities made a variety of in-kind contributions to the project, assisting the contractor and subs with technical assistance and work on both the park's plumbing and power needs.
“This project was important to Dalton,” Tom Bundros, CEO of Dalton Utilities explained in a previous interview. “We knew its success would drive enthusiasm and investment in downtown. We were honored to help.”
Throughout the winter and early spring, the park site was a beehive of activity. For the most part, the weather cooperated and any major delays were avoided.
Dalton City Administrator Jason Parker remembered that “There were contractors and subs working at the site right up until the opening day. The opening of the park became known as Jeannefest, and it was scheduled for the second week in May. We were all a little nervous, hoping that the grounds and stage would be ready to welcome the community.”
“I watched the park take shape from my window at the chamber of commerce,” Bradham says. “Some days it seemed like we got a lot accomplished. Other days, we worried about the rain. I remember thinking to myself, all we need is just 10 more perfect days — 10 more. We get a lot of rain in April and May, and we needed a beautiful day to open Burr Park.”
The weather held and the night before the park’s scheduled opening, Bradham captured a now, iconic image of Burr Park’s stage silhouetted by a rainbow.
On May 21, 2018, Jeanne Burr took the stage and welcomed everyone to Burr Park. She greeted the crowd of nearly 400 people by saying, “One year ago I promised that we would build a park — and we did!”
Mock presented her with a ceremonial “Key to the City,” and talked about what a tremendous gift she had given to the City of Dalton. He noted that the city had not had to invest any money in the park and that its construction would forever be a symbol of Dalton, its philanthropic heart and the value of public-private partnerships.
Burr’s old friend and local poet Dot McCreary read a poem and a group of singers including Jennifer Phinney and Charlsey Etheridge sang the historic hymn, “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms.” In introducing this very special song, Burr noted that, A.J. Showalter and Elisha Hoffman had published the song in 1887. Showalter’s publishing company had been located in the very spot upon which the Burr Park stage had been built. She added that the stage would be named the A.J. Showalter stage, forever commemorating his important contribution to the America’s book of hymns.
Later on, as the crowd began to disperse, Jeanne Burr was overheard saying to one of the visitors, “In my wildest imagination, I couldn’t have imagined this happening. It has exceeded my wildest imagination.”
Welcoming the world to Dalton
During the following months, Burr Park welcomed a variety of events, including the Dalton Summer Music series. The park quickly became a fixture in the artistic and civic community. Area charities used the park to convene, to fundraise and share their messages. Crowds grew, and with each successive event, it became clear that the Lyndhurst Foundation’s challenge to use arts and culture to drive business had been realized. Lyndhurst Program Officer Kathleen Nolte stated that, “There was absolutely no way we could have ever anticipated Dalton’s success. The community rallied behind this idea and then Jeanne Burr took it to the next level. It’s an amazing story and we are so proud to have played a small role in getting the conversation started.”
According to records kept by Dalton’s Downtown Development Authority, more than 30,000 people attended events at Burr Park during 2018 and 2019. The Authority’s Executive Director George Woodward smiled as he spoke about the variety of events that have happened at Burr Park.
“We have had nearly 20 musical concerts, some drawing over 1,000 people,” he said. "We’ve also hosted the Georgia Public Television’s Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary and even had our first Christmas tree lighting.”
Woodward added,“Each time we have an event down here, local restaurants see a significant increase in foot traffic. This park has been an absolute winner for downtown and for the city of Dalton.”
In many ways, the renaissance in downtown Dalton can find its roots in the construction of Burr Park and Jeanne Burr’s generosity. Whether it is the enthusiasm generated by the concerts and other music offerings or the quiet respite offered to those who eat their lunch at one of its park benches, the park has quickly become a place to make memories.
Community volunteer and Engineered Floors Vice President Zack Adamson observed as he looked out at the crowd during last summer’s final music series event, “A few years ago, all of these people would have been somewhere else. Tonight, they are making memories here in Dalton!”
What comes next
Preparations are already underway for the 2020 Summer Music Series and, with several other events scheduled, Burr Park is preparing for another banner year.
“The world is a crazy place right now. People need something to take their mind off of all of the negative and scary things going on,” Aft says. “We hope that the park continues to offer a little respite and people will continue to bring their families downtown.”
Aft and others hope to bring top flight entertainment to the park in the future. He also notes that the Community Foundation is currently working with the City of Dalton to build bathrooms and a concession area at the park.
“We are excited about the possibility of adding to the park,” he says. “Again, philanthropists have stepped forward and committed another $300,000 to the development of these much-needed facilities, and we are excited about what comes next.”
At a recent planning meeting, City Councilman Derek Waugh, who sits on the Parks and Recreation Commission, stated that, “Burr Park is important to our community. This is already shaping up to be a very difficult year for so many. I know people will be looking for opportunities to put all these challenges on hold and enjoy a little music and fellowship. It will help us get through. I believe that’s what Jeanne Burr had in mind.”
Waugh added that Burr Park represents the kind of public-private partnership that will allow us to build on Dalton’s long tradition of innovation and community.
Jeannefest 2020 is tentatively planned for June 5, and Jeanne Burr should be on hand to welcome everyone to another season at Dalton’s one-of-kind performing arts park.
