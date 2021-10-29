AARP cancels in-person classes until 2022

AARP has made the difficult decision to extend its cancellation of all in-person courses until Jan. 1, 2022, as it continues its precautions against COVID-19 and the emerging variants.
In the meantime, participants who may not be able to renew their car insurance discount are urged to enroll in the Smart Driver online course. AARP will continue to offer a special 25% off discount through the end of the year. Go to www.aarpdriversafety.org. The promo code for the 25% off discount is DRIVINGSKILLS.
For questions, contact AARP driver safety instructor Jim Dashler at (706) 519-1170.
AARP apologizes for the inconvenience this may cause, but please know this decision was not taken lightly. Thank you for your continued understanding and flexibility. AARP is thankful for your continued support and looks forward to resuming in-person events in 2022.
