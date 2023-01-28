NOI

Senior citizens could save 10% on their automobile insurance by attending the AARP Driver Safety class for ages 25-plus on Tuesday at Fellowship Bible Church, 2044 Dug Gap Road, next to Dug Gap Elementary School. The cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. Class size is limited to 30 participants. Enroll at the church or by calling (706) 278-6269 or by calling instructor Jim Dashler at (706) 280-6904. This is a six-hour class plus 30 minutes for a brown bag lunch. Bring your driver’s license and AARP membership number.

