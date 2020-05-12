AARP Foundation Tax-Aide closed for the year

Representatives with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide are unsure when or if any of its local sites will reopen due to COVID-19, so the group has closed its locations for the tax-filing year.
They suggest you find a different way to complete your taxes this year. There are three ways you can prepare your taxes, but two of the three ways require use of a computer so ask friends or family members for help.
• Complete your taxes for free on the IRS website at www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free or online at another site.
• Use a tax software program to complete your taxes. There are several software programs available and, depending upon income level, could be free.
• Visit a paid tax preparer.
"We are very sorry that we have been unable to complete your 2019 taxes," according to a local AARP Foundation Tax-Aide representative. "We wish you continued health and well-being and look forward to serving you next year."
The 2019 income tax filing and payment deadline for both federal and state taxes has been extended to July 15 without penalties or interest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.