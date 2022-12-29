NOI

An AARP Smart Driver Safety Course is held Thursday, Jan. 19, at Central Church of Christ (515 N. Tibbs Road) from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. For more information or to register, call Kelly Cherry at (423) 243-8146.

