ATLANTA— In the last debate before the governor’s race is decided by Georgia voters, incumbent Brian Kemp and challenger Stacey Abrams faced each other again on contentious topics including abortion and crime.
Kemp, who signed and championed Georgia’s new abortion law banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, was asked if he would support more abortion restrictions.
He pivoted to his work in adoption, foster care and mental health reform before being redirected to the question by the moderator during the WSB debate Sunay.
“I’m not going say yes or no to any specific piece of legislation without seeing what it’s doing,” Kemp, a Republican, eventually responded. “It’s not my desire to go move the needle any further on this issue. We’ve been dealing with this issue for three years, that’s where the (Georgia) General Assembly was. I personally don’t see a need to go back but when you’re governor you have to deal with all common legislative issues that are out there so we’ll look at those when the time comes.”
Abrams, the Democratic nominee, accused Kemp of not supporting women’s right to choose, stating that abortion decisions should be between the woman and her doctor, not politicians.
She attacked the new Georgia law, which she vows to repeal if elected as governor. She said the law allows women to be investigated for miscarriages or other other pregnancy losses.
“We know that under this governor women are in danger,” Abrams said. “Georgia is already number one for maternal mortality and it is only going to get worse when women are forced to carry pregnancies … when 1 in 5 women in Georgia does not have health insurance before pregnancy will be compelled to carry that pregnancy to term.”
Kemp clarified that the new Georgia law doesn’t make way for women obtaining abortions to be prosecuted, or women who have miscarried to be investigated; however, doctors or physicians performing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected can be prosecuted, he said.
Despite his wife’s miscarriage, which he said she suffered while pregnant with twins, Kemp continued voicing his support for the right to life.
“It is a tragic, tragic, traumatic situation. But that one heartbeat that we saw that second time we went back is our oldest daughter Jarrett,” he said.
Kemp accused Abrams of supporting abortion all the way up until nine months of pregnancy, but Abrams said her support for abortion is up until viability, which is typically up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.
“It should be that a woman has the ability to make a decision until viability and that decision about viability should not impact her life or her health,” Abrams said. “That is a decision that should be made between a doctor and a woman as a medical choice … what I’ve also always said is that there should not be an arbitrary timeline set by men who do not understand biology. This is a law that tells women they have to make a decision about their pregnancy before they know they’re pregnant.”
Abrams accused Kemp of supporting Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker amid allegations that he paid for women’s abortions.
“(Kemp) refuses to defend us and yet he defended Herschel Walker, saying that he didn’t want to be involved in the personal life of his running mate, but he doesn’t mind being involved in the personal lives and the personal medical choices of women in Georgia,” Abrams said. “What’s the difference? Well, I would say it’s the equipment.”
Gun laws and crime remain an impassioned talking point among the gubernatorial candidates as violent crime has increased in Atlanta and other cities across the state.
Kemps referenced his record of creating state task forces that focus on gangs, drugs and sex trafficking.
“This past session we gave our attorney general more powers to go after street gangs because quite honestly there are local (district attorneys) that don’t want to prosecute gangs. So we’re taking that fight into our own hand,” Kemp said.
In Kemp’s four years as governor, Abrams said violent crime and gun violence has increased, in part because of Kemp’s lax gun laws.
“Family violence with guns has gone up 18% under this governor and his response was to weaken gun laws in the state of Georgia and eliminate a background check,” Abrams said, referencing Kemp’s signing of a bill this year that allows Georgians to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. “A background check that kept thousands of guns off of our streets and out of the hands of dangerous people. We must indeed tackle the issue of street gangs but this is a statewide challenge and we have a governor who’s only focusing on parts of the issue.”
Abrams said she plans to strengthen gun laws if elected and continue mental health reform, as Kemp touted support of more than 100 sheriffs across the state while claiming that Abrams supports defunding police departments.
“I did not say and nor do I believe in defunding the police. He is lying again,” Abrams responded. “I believe in public safety and accountability and I would have you look at my record 11 years in the state legislature, 11 years serving on the judiciary, non-civil committee, working with law enforcement, working with our sheriffs association, working with local governments and I’m the only person standing here who’s ever actually written standards of operating procedure for police departments, because I know what they need.”
Early voting ends Friday in Georgia. Election Day is Nov. 8.
