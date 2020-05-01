Absentee ballots have just one envelope this year

Absentee ballots in Georgia for the June 9 general primaries and presidential preference primary come with just one envelope, not two as in the past.
State election officials eliminated one envelope and replaced it with a white piece of paper to be folded around the ballot before placing it in the now sole envelope. But some voters have received ballots telling them to put the ballot in both envelopes before mailing it in.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the change was made at the suggestion of the vendor mailing the ballots out for the state but the instructions were not updated.
Whitfield County Chief Registrar Mary Hammontree said the instructions have been updated for the ballots that are going out now.
Those instructions should read:
• The voter will complete their ballot.
• The voter should fold the privacy sleeve around their ballot.
• The voter is not required to seal the privacy sleeve.
• However, they can seal the privacy sleeve, if they would like.
• The voter will place the folded privacy sleeve with the ballot in the return envelope.
* The ballot will not be rejected if the privacy sleeve is not included.
• Complete the oath on the return envelope and place it in the mail to the county registrar's office. Or return it to the dropbox right outside the county courthouse.
Hammontree said voters do not have to put a stamp on the envelope if they place it in the dropbox.
