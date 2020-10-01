Absentee ballots to be processed starting on Oct. 20

The Whitfield County Board of Elections and Registration will begin processing absentee ballots prior to the close of the polls on Nov. 3, the general Election Day.
Pursuant to State Election Board Emergency Rule 183-1-14-0.7-.15, the board will open absentee ballots and begin scanning them starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20 in the board's office in the county courthouse, 205 N. Selvidge St. in Dalton. The process will be monitored as authorized by the rule.
This processing will not include any tallying or tabulation of results, only the opening of the envelopes and the ballot scanning.
