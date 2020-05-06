Accreditation team invites public comments on the Dalton Police Department

As part of the Dalton Police Department’s bid to maintain accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, the public is being invited to comment on the operations of the agency.
Comments can be made by phone on May 12 between 2 and 4 p.m. by calling (706) 278-9085, ext. 9503. Typically, there would be an in-person public forum held as part of the review process, but due to the public health situation caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus, one will not be held during this accreditation assessment.
The commission is an internationally-recognized benchmark for professionalism in modern law enforcement agencies. The organization’s goals are to strengthen an agency’s crime prevention abilities, formalize management procedures, improve service delivery, solidify interagency cooperation and increase community confidence in the agency. The Dalton Police Department is one of 721 law enforcement agencies in the U.S. that are commission accredited, and one of 45 in Georgia.
In April 2013, assessors from the commission conducted an on-site review of the Dalton Police Department, resulting in the department attaining accreditation. The assessors reviewed written materials, interviewed individuals, rode with officers and visited offices to ensure compliance with the established standards.
Since that review, the Dalton Police Department has had a second on-site review, which gained the agency reaccreditation.
The commission has adopted a four-year cycle for the assessment process. Each year, approximately 25% of the agency’s files are reviewed remotely by an assessor chosen by the commission. The Dalton Police Department is constantly reviewing its practices and policies to ensure continued compliance and putting together the proper documentation to show the agency is still meeting the more than 480 professional standards mandated by the commission. The Dalton Police Department is welcoming a new assessment team to conduct its first four-year cycle on-site review. The department is seeking its second reaccreditation.
The Dalton Police Department’s commission program manager is Tonya Baker. The assessors will be team leader Chief William Welch from the Lewiston (Auburn, Maine) Police Department with 35 years of service, 31 of those with the Lewiston department (nationally accredited since 1995) and Lt. Daymon Johnston from the Munster (Indiana) Police Department. Johnston has been the accreditation manager at his department since 2013.
Accreditation is for four years, during which the agency will submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with commission standards.
Written comments may be made by mail to Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.
For more information on the commission, email calea@calea.org or call (703) 352-4225.
