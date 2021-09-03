"Be Prepared" is one of the trademark songs of "The Lion King," and it's especially applicable to the Artistic Civic Theatre's production of "The Lion King Jr.," as mask wearing, use of numerous understudies and an emphasis on teamwork are required to pull off the musical during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Be Prepared" isn't just the Scar character's main number, but the theme for everyone associated with this ACT musical, said co-director Heidi Long.
"We're telling everyone, 'Be prepared.'"
"Every principal character has an understudy, which we've never done before," said co-director Mary McLawhorn. "That's one way of dealing with the COVID-19 madness."
Initially, "we planned for 25, but we accepted 51" of the 65 local students who auditioned, she said. A handful eventually opted out due to scheduling conflicts, but "46 kids is an enormous cast."
Cast members know not only their role, but understudy parts, and even songs and choreography for roles they're not technically involved with, Long said.
"We've told everyone to pay attention, because the (star) may be out, and so might the understudy."
Theater veteran Lilli Sharp is a member of the ensemble, as well as understudy for Rafiki and Timon.
"It is hard to keep it all straight, so I try to separate (them) out, (working) on Rafiki one day, Timon one day," and her ensemble part another, said the Dalton Junior High School ninth-grader. It's also odd working on parts "you really hope you never get a chance to perform, but it's fun to practice and rehearse."
Timon, for example, "eats up with personality, loves 'dad jokes,' and is kind of crazy," she said. "There's a lot of movement, and Timon takes up a lot of space — physically and in your mind."
Actors are wearing masks to protect themselves and others during rehearsals, as "only a small number of our cast are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations," which are currently available to those 12 and older, Long said. The cast won't wear masks on stage while performing in front of audiences, however.
Each cast member will have his or her space backstage for belongings, including masks, during the run of the musical, McLawhorn said. That will hopefully prevent "germs from spreading."
"The Lion King Jr.," with choreography by Ashlyn Barnett and assistant direction from Dalton High School senior McKinley Kersey, opens on the Mashburn Stage in the Martin Theatre on Friday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m., with additional 7:30 p.m. performances Sept. 11 and Sept. 16-18, as well as a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Sept. 12. More information on tickets, including ways to purchase them, is available online at https://actdalton.org/ticketsmemberships.html.
"We've had cast members with COVID-19, parents of cast members with COVID-19 and tons of quarantines" among cast members due to possible COVID-19 exposure, McLawhorn said.
"We've had to be very, very flexible."
The "biggest challenge has been trying to (rehearse) with different people out, but I'm just excited to do theater again and have audiences watch it," said North Whitfield Middle School seventh-grader Lindy Hester, who plays Rafiki. "I missed performing, being on a stage singing, acting and dancing."
"I like being here with my friends, having fun, and I've never cared what role I have," said Jackson Kersey, a ninth-grader at Dalton Junior High School who plays Mufasa. "I have so much fun with these people, and I get to hang out with them here (several) nights a week."
"Kids are so resilient, (and) they just accept" this reality, McLawhorn said. COVID-19 "has been their life" for the past 18 months, and "they're adjusting to COVID-19 (life) better than we adults are."
"They've stepped up so big to help us, and it was really evident early on how hungry they were" for theater, she added. "They're so hungry for theater to come back."
This "has been a difficult experience, but also an amazing experience," said Hester. "Everyone has filled in when" needed with aplomb.
