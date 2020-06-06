ACT revises postponed production schedule due to COVID-19 pandemic

Due to social distancing recommendations and restrictions on large group gatherings stemming from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, theaters across the nation have postponed planned performances, but with Georgia easing some of those regulations, Artistic Civic Theatre is making plans for an updated schedule.
"We have a loyal following, and we want to get back as soon as we can," said Artistic Civic Theatre managing director Rob Thompson. "We just have to be flexible at this time."
"Pump Boys and Dinettes," slated to open March 20, was postponed roughly a week before opening night due to the new pandemic, but "we plan to make that our next show on the Mashburn Stage," Thompson said. The exact date remains to be determined, but, at the moment, the theater is looking at later this month or next month.
"Pump Boys and Dinettes" was "almost ready to go when the pandemic shutdown occurred," he said. "The set has been built, and the actors just need another week or two of technical rehearsals, along with time to refresh their memories following the long delay."
"Singin' in the Rain Jr.," scheduled for June 15-20, remains on the calendar at Artistic Civic Theatre, but opening night will be pushed to later this summer, Thompson said. That show is a production of ACT2, the youth wing of Artistic Civic Theatre.
"Freud's Last Session," slated to open on the studio stage April 10, will instead premiere June 19, albeit virtually, he said. "The actors are 'off-book' and rehearsing virtually, so as soon as we can (go), we'll be ready."
Freud's Last Session, by Mark St. Germain, is a two-person show that imagines a conversation/debate between C.S. Lewis and Sigmund Freud shortly before the latter's death.
The shows will be June 19, 20, 25 and 26 at 7 p.m., and they'll be live-streamed, with links to the shows found at actdalton.org, Thompson said. "Access to the performances is $16 per person, (and) we ask that each viewer purchase an individual ticket, even if several people are watching the show together."
ACT hopes to announce specific plans for "Pump Boys and Dinettes" and "Singin' in the Rain Jr." in the next few weeks, including whether they'll be performed live or live-streamed, as well as dates.
If audiences are welcome to the theater, "of course we will have safety precautions in place when we reopen (that) will be appropriate for the circumstances of that time," Thompson said. "These precautions will likely include limiting the number of seats we sell, extensive cleaning between shows, requiring masks of our patrons and volunteers (except the actors on stage, of course), and other measures that people are growing accustomed to in their daily lives."
ACT has already produced one show online during the pandemic, a virtual performance of "The Show Must Go Online" that premiered May 4. "The Show Must Go Online" was written specifically for this circumstance, as actors are asked to produce short videos of themselves, with those clips eventually forming a coherent musical.
"A lot of these kids had spring performances canceled," Heidi Long, one of the co-directors, explained this spring. "We want them to have that experience" they missed.
The play provided students "an outlet during the shutdown," added co-director Mary McLawhorn.
Student performers were thrilled to have the opportunity.
ACT's schedule shuffling will continue to have ripple effects, Thompson said. For example, "Always a Bridesmaid," scheduled to premiere May 1, has been moved to next season, while "The Secret Garden," scheduled for August, has been "postponed indefinitely."
"We'll have to wait and see," Thompson said. "Until this is over, nothing can be written in stone."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.