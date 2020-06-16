ACT to offer 'Freud's Last Session' virtually

Though it was slated to open on April 10 before being delayed for months because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Artistic Civic Theatre will present "Freud's Last Session" beginning Friday, and the productions will be virtual.
"This is a whole new adventure," said Tammy M. Rice, the show's director. "We're very excited to get to do it."
"Freud's Last Session," by Mark St. Germain, is a two-person play that imagines a conversation/debate between C.S. Lewis and Sigmund Freud shortly before the latter's death. The shows will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, June 25 and June 26.
Links to purchase tickets and access the show can be found at actdalton.org, according to Artistic Civic Theatre managing director Rob Thompson. Tickets are $16 per person, and "we ask that each viewer purchase an individual ticket, even if several people are watching the show together."
In order to perform this play online, organizers had to secure permission from the playwright and publishing company, which is no easy task, but "we just kept going back and going back," said Judith Beasley, a member of the ACT board and the catalyst behind the ACT's studio series, of which "Freud's Last Session" is a part. When the production finally received the go-ahead, everyone associated with it had to figure out how to offer the show via a live stream, because "all of this is new to us."
For David Pasqua, who is in charge of tech for the play, "the live stream is the hardest part," he said. "This whole show has 40 tech cues — most plays have 40 tech cues in one act — and it's a simple show from a tech standpoint, so it's a good show to do this with."
"I don't want it to look staged," however, which is why one steady camera will record the entire play for the live stream, Pasqua added. "I'm excited to see and hear what it's going to look and sound like."
Justin Bolinger, who portrays Freud, was eager to see himself act in a play for the first time, he said. The cast recorded Monday's rehearsal in order to begin working out any bugs in the recording system.
Moving the show online also required a reexamination of sound effects, since the play is set in Great Britain during World War II, Rice said. "How do we translate those bombs and sirens?"
Volume control by the actors also requires more consideration, especially when competing with those aforementioned sound effects, said Zack Jordan, who portrays Lewis. One luxury is the camera is set tall in the center of what would be the audience section, so actors "don't have the challenge of" acting to every seat in the house.
Lack of a live audience can mean a paucity of energy in the building for actors doing theater, and "you don't get to hear the laughs or the gasps" from crowd members, either, on certain lines or actions, Jordan said. Consequently, a small number of individuals with close, personal relationships to Jordan and Bolinger will be in the audience during these shows to animate the space.
The cast did Zoom rehearsals to remain sharp during the delay, and both Bolinger and Jordan have been "above and beyond patient, waiting and waiting," Rice said. "They also had to re-learn all new blocking to stay 6 feet apart (in accordance with social distancing guidelines) without it looking like we're trying to keep them 6 feet apart."
Offering this play for a full audience simply wouldn't have been practicable, because of all the additional things that visitors would have had to incorporate, from wearing masks and/or face shields to remaining at least 6 feet apart to having their temperatures checked, Beasley said. "We didn't want to do it live like that, because live theater is about interacting with one another, and if you can't do that, why not let them watch it at home?"
Everyone associated with "Freud's Last Session" is eager to finally deliver it to the public — even virtually — after multiple stops-and-starts, and Rice believes the show can "fill the theater void," she said. "There's a hunger for theater right now."
