Adams sought to make Northwest Whitfield a 'kid-friendly' high school

Britt Adams says he's most proud of making Northwest Whitfield High School a school where the students, not the teaching of subjects, are the focus.
After three decades of working in the Whitfield County Schools system, the last 11 years as Northwest Whitfield High School's principal, Adams retired from the school system at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
"The saying used to be 'In elementary school, you teach kids, and in high school, you teach subjects,' but you have to address the whole child, because there's a lot that goes on between (the ages of) 14 and 18," Adams said. "The culture here is a lot more kid-friendly, (as) we've really taken hold of that (concept)."
The opening of Coahulla Creek High School in 2011 also aided that effort, because it lowered Northwest's student population to a more manageable number, Adams said.
"We used to have 1,800 to 1,900 students here," but that number has been reduced to about 1,250, and "with fewer students, there are not as many fires, so you can take a lot more time to get to know them."
At Northwest, teachers routinely call parents to compliment their children, "reaching out for good stuff, not just bad stuff," Adams said. At Northwest, "we're good academically, we're good athletically, and we're good to our community."
Volunteering and service are prized at the school, and those endeavors allow students "to build skills," he said. "I tell kids, 'You need to learn to advocate for yourself, because the time is coming quickly when your parents won't be around to (do that for you).'"
Adams also had an inside track with more students than a principal typically might, as his daughters, Lily, a 2019 Northwest graduate, and Abby, a 2021 Northwest graduate, attended the school during his time as principal.
"I knew a lot of these students since they were little kids (through) my daughters," he said. "They were comfortable with me, because I knew them forever, and I knew their families, too."
He did have to strike a balance with his daughters of "letting them be their own person and not being too much in their business," he said with a chuckle. "It's not always easy to be 'the principal's kid,' but they both handled it so well."
"I honestly loved" having her father as her high school principal, Abby Adams said.
"He's always there, and I'd see him every single day," regularly sneaking into his office to leave sticky notes on his computer, which "was, like, our thing."
Britt Adams' mother, Rosemary, was a teacher for more than three decades, including at Eastside Elementary School, and he graduated from Southeast Whitfield High School. He played football at Richmond University before transferring to the University of Georgia — his mother's alma mater and that of his wife, Regina, a media specialist at Westside Elementary School — and while assisting with football camp at Southeast, he realized coaching and teaching should be his path.
He taught social studies at Northwest for a decade — he was also the football team's defensive coordinator for six seasons — then moved to Southeast for a year around the time of Abby's birth, he said.
"I thought, 'Maybe I need to step back a bit' with two children, (because) football takes a ton of time."
He took an administrative role as assistant principal at Eastbrook Middle School, then was principal at Valley Point Middle School for five years before taking over as Northwest's principal in 2010.
"The different (schools) I've been, and what I've seen, made me a better person, administrator, boss," etc., because "I saw how a lot of other people did things," Adams said. "I've been blessed to work for some great folks."
Adams "makes all decisions based on what is best for his students, and he has never forgotten what it is like to be a classroom teacher," said Judy Gilreath, who recently retired as superintendent of Whitfield County Schools and got to know Adams well during her two decades with the school system. "He is truly an instructional leader and a fine example of what an administrator should be."
Because Adams was "a strong instructional leader in the building," his faculty members followed his lead, said Mandie Jones, who worked under Adams as a Northwest teacher and now succeeds him as principal.
"When teachers see other teachers doing great things, they want to jump on and be part of that, because teachers want to do a great job."
"I'm pretty lucky in that Britt has left a legacy of strong instruction, and I only have to build on that," Jones added. "I don't have to scrap anything and start over."
His top challenge as an administrator was the COVID-19 pandemic, because "it was all-encompassing," Adams said. "I don't think we changed schedules in like five years (before 2020-21), but we changed like five or six times this (past) year."
It "was a balancing act to try to keep things afloat, especially for our seniors, because they don't get another shot at" a senior year of high school, he said. Particularly this winter, "it seemed like some days all we were doing was quarantining kids (due to possible exposure to COVID-19) — we had 250 out for quarantine at times — so it was tough, but it was a much better spring."
Northwest educators "did a lot of work on the front end" to prepare for the unique 2020-21 year, especially during the summer, as "33 members of my staff volunteered to work during the summer on committees to get us up to speed," he said. Staff members were also "more invested because they had skin in the game," a hallmark of Adams' leadership style, because "when everyone is pulling the rope in the same direction, you're going to be successful."
"Our focus on literacy the last six or seven years was that way, too," he said. "We took a long-term approach with it, because I've seen that be successful, (and) we've had lots of schools come through here to see what we're doing."
Adams learned the slow-and-steady approach when he was Valley Point's principal, and the school introduced SmartBoards for classroom instruction, he said, but "I didn't want to (force them) on teachers who didn't want them."
Instead, teachers who wanted the boards had to apply for them and explain why they wanted them and what they would do with them, he said. As more teachers saw them utilized effectively, "more teachers came to me to say they wanted them, (which) was better than just giving them to everyone and telling them, 'Hey, learn this.'"
Adams worries some impacts of the pandemic won't be felt immediately, such as learning gaps because instruction was disrupted for students.
In math, for example, one must master certain concepts in order to progress to latter stages, so "we need to find any gaps (in students of all ages) and address them, because you don't want to keep slipping further behind," he said. "We need to find out what was missed and catch them up."
Though Adams departed Whitfield County Schools, he's not leaving education, as he'll be the new academic dean at Christian Heritage School, and "I'm looking forward to it," he said. "I'm even going to help with middle school football over there, and it'll be great to be back on the field."
He's also "ready to lower the stress level," he said. "As a high school principal, everything funnels into your lap, and you know that going in, but it's a big job."
Adams "will be missed in Whitfield County Schools, but I am glad that he will continue to influence and guide young people in his new position with Christian Heritage," Gilreath said. "When it comes to principals, (he) is the best of the best."
