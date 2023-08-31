In 2019, the Flooring Capital Development Corporation (FCDC) was established to support economic development projects that impact key community issues like housing and neighborhood revitalization. The FCDC is proud to announce the appointment of Anna Adamson as the organization’s first executive director. Adamson brings a wealth of experience leading projects in rapidly changing environments, making her well-poised to spearhead the FCDC’s efforts toward driving local housing market growth.
Believe Greater Dalton, the community’s strategic plan championed by the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce, launched in 2018. It identified housing as a priority focus area in its first five years and commissioned a comprehensive study of our local housing market. The needs of our full housing continuum, including revitalizing existing neighborhoods, are priorities for Believe 2.0, which serves our community from 2023 to 2027.
The FCDC is critical to establishing a robust and effective organizational framework for our community’s pressing need for housing and revitalization solutions. With Adamson’s appointment, the FCDC will act on a recommendation from the Believe Greater Dalton Plan to create such a framework.
To address this critical challenge, the FCDC and Believe Greater Dalton seek to play an instrumental role in developing housing solutions for our community. The FCDC will work closely with local government, private sector entities and philanthropic organizations and collaborate on specific housing-related and revitalization projects across Greater Dalton.
The comprehensive housing strategy commissioned by Believe Greater Dalton in 2018 laid the groundwork for creating the FCDC. This strategy outlines a framework for the FCDC’s strategic focus to design and develop specific housing-related projects. The FCDC will work to meet the need for affordable housing, new construction and redevelopment.
Adamson’s appointment marks a significant milestone for the FCDC, Believe Greater Dalton and the community. As the new executive director, her proven track record of leadership and commitment to critical issues facing our community will be instrumental in achieving critical milestones in the area’s housing market growth. With the FCDC’s commitment to collaboration and innovation, we are confident that we will develop sustainable solutions to the evolving housing needs of our community.
“Anna’s appointment as the FCDC’s first executive director marks a significant accomplishment in Believe Greater Dalton’s work related to housing, neighborhood revitalization and our goal of setting Greater Dalton apart from our competitor communities,” said Allyson Coker, executive director of Believe Greater Dalton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.