Donna Flood, Murray County clerk of Superior Court, and the Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority present free notary training on Friday, May 19, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. A 10 a.m. class that day is closed because of demand.
Registration is required for this class to be conducted via Zoom. Seating is limited. When you complete the training you will receive a certificate of completion by email. You can go here to register: https://gsccca-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwpdemsqDojGdTbtN8DgAEgzRlykZkk_6Ib
If you have questions, contact the Murray County Clerk’s Office at (706) 695-2932.
