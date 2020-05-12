Adjusting quickly: Technology key to distance learning

As high school students and teachers adjusted to distance learning due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, technology like Zoom has become paramount for education and communication.
When together in class, "we depend on each other for pacing," asking and answering questions, and enjoying lighter moments while learning, said Amy Gleaton, who teaches Human Anatomy and Physiology and physical science at Dalton High School. "To accomplish that digitally, I've scheduled Zoom meetings and been very intentional about answering student questions via email or Canvas," a learning management platform.
Gleaton's students have "amazed" her with their "ability to shift gears and adjust quickly," she said. "The questions they ask, the work they submit, and the interest they express in the well-being of their classmates and their teacher make each day of this ordeal better."
In turn, Gleaton is genuinely interested in their welfare, she said. "When giving feedback, I always take time to ask how they are doing, how they are feeling, and how they are handling this 'new normal.'"
Paige Watts, director of the Translation Academy at Morris Innovative High School, has observed her students assisting one another, as well, in various classes. Bilingual students who are part of the academy use their language skills to help overcome "language barriers" both at school and in the community.
"I said, 'This is exactly what you should be doing,'" Watts said. "We talk a lot about helping in the community, but helping each other is just as important."
Watts and others have also shared coronavirus information with students that they can then pass along to their families. Additionally, she's regularly checked grades and discovered those who needed additional support.
Still, distance learning isn't a substitute for in-person education, Gleaton said. "This isn't a surprise, (but) just a confirmation of how important classroom learning is for both student and teacher."
Alecia Hagberg, who teaches Advanced Placement (AP) chemistry and physical science at Dalton High School, acknowledged it's challenging to teach science without "hands-on" activities, so she's designed assignments where students focus more on analyzing data than collecting it. She's also using videos from YouTube, as well as clips she's shot herself.
Hagberg's students had already been using a digital management learning system, so this method of instruction wasn't foreign to them, she said. The highest hurdle for students has been "working in isolation and being motivated to complete their assignments without encouragement from their teachers."
Digital learning has prompted Dalton High School senior Lexy Meza to take charge of her own education, she said. "Being at home has made it more difficult to be encouraged to do my school work, but I ultimately believe it will better equip me for college and the self-guidance for education I will need."
For Diego Torres, extended distance learning has given the senior more appreciation for being in school.
"Although this can be more flexible, I find it less motivational than traditional classes," Torres said. However, "for some classes, I can focus more on my work this way than when I was in class."
Though Dalton High School's spring musical, "Mary Poppins," was postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic, the cast was able to salvage one highlight, a video performance of the song "Anything Can Happen," said Wes Phinney, head of the school's drama department. They've also tried to connect and communicate via platforms like Zoom.
"It's not the same, but it's all we can do," Phinney said. "I miss these kids, I miss seeing them, I miss working with them."
Watts is holding classes and meetings with the video conferencing app Zoom, which is "really needed because our group feeds off positivity, helping, and connecting," she said. "I couldn't imagine doing our program without some face-to-face time."
Additionally, Watts "invited one of our school counselors to meet with the Translation Academy so my students could see there is someone on the screen to check in with," she said. "Our counselors/social workers offer counseling on Zoom if students need them."
Guest speakers, addressing students via Zoom, have also been pivotal, she said. A woman in her 80s who Translation Academy students have been assisting with her English dispensed tips for remaining "mentally healthy" during this time; Ric Murry, now a City Park teacher but formerly a Translation Academy instructor, shared his wisdom; and Eva Rodriguez, the program manager for the Latin American Association, discussed the 2020 census.
"We're going to keep going, refining, and thinking in a new way," Watts said. "We look for ways to serve the community, and now we're going to do that with a different platform."
