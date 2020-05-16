Advance voting on proposed four-year, $66 million Whitfield County SPLOST also starts Monday

In addition to the presidential preference primaries and general primaries, Whitfield County residents will vote on a proposed four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) on June 9. Advance voting for the primaries and the SPLOST referendum starts Monday in the Whitfield County courthouse.
A SPLOST is a 1% tax on most goods sold in a county. The money it generates can be used for capital projects and some other items but not operating expenses.
The projects included on the Whitfield referendum largely follow the recommendations of a citizens advisory committee formed by the county commissioners after the defeat of a six-year, $100 million SPLOST in a March 2019 special election.
The new SPLOST would provide $6 million for repairs to the Whitfield County courthouse, including a new roof, and $850,000 in security upgrades for the Whitfield County jail, which are considered Tier 1 projects that are funded before local governments split the rest of the money.
In addition, the county would receive about $38.8 million for various projects, including:
• $13 million for a proposed Riverbend Park near Southeast Whitfield High School.
• $9.9 million for resurfacing roads and repairing bridges and culverts and new equipment for the Public Works Department.
• $4.942 million for sewer expansion to Cleveland Highway from about Beaverdale Road north to Frontier Trail; the area around the Carbondale interchange; and the area around the Connector 3 interchange.
• $4.668 million to pay off the bonds issued to build Fire Station 12, as well as renovations to other fire stations and new engines for the fire department.
• $2.3 million for renovations at Westside Park, including two turf/soccer fields, and resurfacing of the Miracle Field, a special turf diamond for baseball for those with special needs, and new vehicles for the sheriff’s office.
The city of Dalton would receive roughly $19 million, and among the projects that would fund are:
• $11.175 million for the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department for the construction of a new John Davis Recreation Center and development of soccer fields at Heritage Point Park.
• $2.612 million for the Dalton Fire Department for the purchase of a ladder truck and two pumper trucks.
• $2.531 million for the Dalton Public Works Department for bridges and the resurfacing of public roads and the purchase of equipment.
• $2.356 million for the replacement of patrol cars and a property and evidence building for the Dalton Police Department.
• $1.2 million for renovation and expansion of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, which would unlock another $2 million in funding from the state. The library would use that money to, among other things, add 1,500 square feet and renovate another 1,500 square feet of the 33,648-square-foot building.
• $425,000 for renovations to the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center.
The town of Cohutta would receive $378,560. The biggest item on its list is $150,000 for renovations to town buildings.
The city of Tunnel Hill would receive $490,945. The largest item on its projects list is $300,000 for the city’s historic train depot. Officials hope to turn it into a community center.
The city of Varnell would receive $1.055 million. The largest item on its project list is $267,000 for capital improvements in its parks and recreation department.
