Advance voting on proposed four-year, $66 million Whitfield County SPLOST also starts Monday

If Whitfield County voters approve a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) on the June 9 primaries ballot, a part of the funds that are generated will be used to pay off the bonds on Fire Station 12.

 

In addition to the presidential preference primaries and general primaries, Whitfield County residents will vote on a proposed four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) on June 9. Advance voting for the primaries and the SPLOST referendum starts Monday in the Whitfield County courthouse.

A SPLOST is a 1% tax on most goods sold in a county. The money it generates can be used for capital projects and some other items but not operating expenses.

The projects included on the Whitfield referendum largely follow the recommendations of a citizens advisory committee formed by the county commissioners after the defeat of a six-year, $100 million SPLOST in a March 2019 special election.

The new SPLOST would provide $6 million for repairs to the Whitfield County courthouse, including a new roof, and $850,000 in security upgrades for the Whitfield County jail, which are considered Tier 1 projects that are funded before local governments split the rest of the money.

In addition, the county would receive about $38.8 million for various projects, including:

• $13 million for a proposed Riverbend Park near Southeast Whitfield High School.

• $9.9 million for resurfacing roads and repairing bridges and culverts and new equipment for the Public Works Department.

• $4.942 million for sewer expansion to Cleveland Highway from about Beaverdale Road north to Frontier Trail; the area around the Carbondale interchange; and the area around the Connector 3 interchange.

• $4.668 million to pay off the bonds issued to build Fire Station 12, as well as renovations to other fire stations and new engines for the fire department.

• $2.3 million for renovations at Westside Park, including two turf/soccer fields, and resurfacing of the Miracle Field, a special turf diamond for baseball for those with special needs, and new vehicles for the sheriff’s office.

The city of Dalton would receive roughly $19 million, and among the projects that would fund are:

• $11.175 million for the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department for the construction of a new John Davis Recreation Center and development of soccer fields at Heritage Point Park.

• $2.612 million for the Dalton Fire Department for the purchase of a ladder truck and two pumper trucks.

• $2.531 million for the Dalton Public Works Department for bridges and the resurfacing of public roads and the purchase of equipment.

• $2.356 million for the replacement of patrol cars and a property and evidence building for the Dalton Police Department.

• $1.2 million for renovation and expansion of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, which would unlock another $2 million in funding from the state. The library would use that money to, among other things, add 1,500 square feet and renovate another 1,500 square feet of the 33,648-square-foot building.

• $425,000 for renovations to the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center.

The town of Cohutta would receive $378,560. The biggest item on its list is $150,000 for renovations to town buildings.

The city of Tunnel Hill would receive $490,945. The largest item on its projects list is $300,000 for the city’s historic train depot. Officials hope to turn it into a community center.

The city of Varnell would receive $1.055 million. The largest item on its project list is $267,000 for capital improvements in its parks and recreation department.

