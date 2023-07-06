Since 2015, the Terry Wood Memorial Tennis Championships has supported advancements in cardiac care and services at Hamilton Medical Center.
The tournament, co-directed by Stacy Sorrow and Deb Wells, honors the memory of Terry Q. Wood, a local businessman and avid tennis player who passed away in 2005. Sponsors and players at this year’s tournament, held April 20-23 at the Dalton Parks and Recreation’s Lakeshore Park, raised $4,474 for cardiac care at Hamilton.
Members of the North Georgia Tennis Association recently presented a check to the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation, Hamilton’s nonprofit supporting organization. Stated Jane Snipes, Whitfield Healthcare Foundation executive director, “Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in adults, and is responsible for one out of every three deaths in this region. We are grateful to the sponsors and participants in the Terry Wood tournament for providing valuable resources for Hamilton’s cardiac program. Every life is important and every life deserves excellence in heart care.”
The growth and popularity of the tournament has surged post-COVID-19. This year, 110 men, women and junior players took to the courts for the tournament. Stated Wells, local league coordinator, North Georgia Tennis Association, “Tennis is great aerobic exercise with a social component where you can play with friends and meet new people. You can begin playing as a young child and play for the rest of your life. Supporting Hamilton’s cardiac program is a natural fit for this tournament since tennis improves cardiovascular health and wellness.”
Sponsors for the tournament included the North Georgia Tennis Association, Niche Graphic Flooring, Love Funeral Home, Ed and Patricia Johnson, Gary and Dawn Linn, Carl and Dawn Beard, Lisa Douglas, Dick and Mary Edwards, Specialty Textile Group, John and Judy Coomer, Scott and Betty Andersen, Alan and Dena Buttenhoff, Mike and Robin Hurtt, Harrell Machinery Sales Inc., Scott and Stacy Sorrow, Randy Ellison and Debra Cargal, The Wilson Company, Awards of Excellence and Denise Wood and the Kids.
The tournament featured doubles play with adult and junior divisions. Winners in women’s doubles were Tara McFarlane and Connie Corbin – 3.0; Charmaine Kinkaid and Sheila Wilson – 3.5; Stacy Sorrow and LaWanna Wilson – 4.0; Caitlin Michaelis and Nicole McQueen – 4.5. In men’s doubles the winners were Shane Wilkes and Shaun Lackey and Justin Brown and Trey Kenemer – 3.0; John Woody and Edis Krjnic – 3.5; Joseph Cheriyampurathu and Ashwin Venkatesu – 4.0; Spencer Mendoza and Kyle Christensen – 4.5. Junior winners were Luke Gazaway and Owen Mealor.
Denise Wood, widow of the late Terry Wood, expressed her gratitude: “On behalf of my family, I am grateful to the wonderful coordinators, generous sponsors and dedicated participants who make this tournament possible. Tennis presents a fun way to improve personal heart health, and this tournament offers the added component of improving cardiac care at Hamilton. Terry would be proud of the positive impact on patient lives in our community.”
