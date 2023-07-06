The Whitfield Healthcare Foundation recently received a gift of proceeds from the Terry Wood Memorial Tennis Championships to support Hamilton Medical Center’s Cardiac Care Services. From left are Gwendolyn Harden, director, Annual and Associate Support, Whitfield Healthcare Foundation; Deb Wells, league coordinator, North Georgia Tennis Association (NOGTA), and tournament co-director; Patsy Ogles, coordinator, Whitfield Healthcare Foundation; Stacy Sorrow, tournament co-director, NOGTA; and Lisa Douglas, vice president, NOGTA.