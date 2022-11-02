AdventHealth and Bojangles of Chatsworth will honor the community’s veterans by hosting a free veterans breakfast on Friday, Nov. 11, from 7 to 10 a.m. All veterans and Patriot Guard members are invited to enjoy a free breakfast at Bojangles of Chatsworth, 1119 N. Third Ave.
Veterans Day gives us the opportunity to thank the heroes in our community for their service, sacrifices and courage.
“This delicious meal is a small extension of our heartfelt gratitude for what our veterans have done for us,” said Donny Abraham, vice president and administrator of AdventHealth Murray, who also served six years in the Army National Guard as a medic. “We thank our veterans for their service to ensure our freedoms as a nation.”
For more information about the veterans breakfast, call AdventHealth Murray at (706) 602-7800, ext. 2318.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.