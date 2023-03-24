The AdventHealth Georgia Market recently named Jake Hager as its new foundation director for AdventHealth Gordon, AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Redmond. Hager works collaboratively with the AdventHealth Gordon foundation board to build partnerships to further community impact.
Hager brings a wealth of experience in the nonprofit sector and a variety of skills from philanthropic development work. In this role Hager will develop the foundation to address needs in the community and deepen AdventHealth’s relationships in Northwest Georgia.
“I am excited to be part of an innovative team that supports our mission both on campus and in the community. As the foundation grows, we will be seeking ways to collaborate with community partners and leverage resources to holistically serve our team members, patients and community,” said Hager.
