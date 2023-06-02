AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray are recognizing their team members for their years of service to AdventHealth. Team members are honored at five-year increments.
“I am honored to work with team members who care so deeply about helping our patients and community feel whole,” said Chris Self, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray. “Thank you for 'Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ' to all those you serve.”
Team members with five years of service: Miguel Angel Zuniga, Cynthia Arguello, Kyle Benge, Sydney Benson, Jade Bishop, Cynthia Bohannon, Katie Boss, Tasha Bradford, Melissa Briscoe, Michael Briscoe, April Brown, Destany Burchett, Lauren Camp, Amanda Cantrell, Allison Channell, Erin Collins, Lisa Counsell, Suly Cronon, Dr. Julia Danforth, Mikki Dobbs, Cortney Dunn, Jessica Edwards, Jennifer Esquivel, Kelly Eubanks, Justin Evans, Savannah Fowler, Jannell Franklin, Ashley Gambino, Easton Gallman, Dr. Norman Garner, Rhonda Gilbert, Alexis Gray, Autumn Hager, Shanna Harford, Heather Highfield, Andrea Holland, Kayla Hollingsworth-Santos, Stacey Holloway, Barry Hufstetler, Chelsea Hughes, Matthew Hutcherson, Jennifer Jackson, Cindy Jarvis, Crystal Johnson, Emily Johnson, Eric Johnston, Sandra Johnston, Dewayne Kibble, Jennifer Kitson, Dr. Jodi Kuhlman, Amanda Larsen, Rebecca Ledford, Bailli Lents, Mary Limone, Emily Lindsey, Brandy Little, Meredith Lynn Herring, Lisa Martin, Kayla Merrell, Valorie Mixon, Jennifer Murphy, Samantha Newton, Amanda Nix, Michelle Otto, Stacie Parker, Carrie Peek, Christon Peden, Holly Phillips, Jennifer Plott, Samantha Pratt, Heather Rapp, Barbara Renfro, Marianne Rios Narvaes, Yeraldin Ruiz, Dolores Sabbag, Tiffany Sanford, Carla Saunders, Sharon Serritt, Condelia Shirley, Brooke Silvers, Kristen Silvers, Brittany Smith, Maria Solis Martinez, Tyra Stalling, Tatum Thomas, Inna Vasilyev, Chloe Walraven, Breanna Watkins, Whitney West, Tiffany Whitman, Samuel Williams and Crystal Windsor.
Team members with 10 years of service: Crissy Baker, Stephanie Baker, Sharon Bond, Mary Brown, Kimberly Coleman, Jennifer Cothran, Amanda Daniel, Emily Dinning, Charlotte Early, Amy Evans, Wesley Fetner, Tiffany Gable, Corine Gilbert, Barry Gilley, Cynthia Haygood, Sarah Hill, Robert Huff, Dr. Lorie Hughes, Jessica Mock, Chasta Dalyn Moss, Taylor Perry, Stella Piccione, Tonia Ponder, Joshua Robinson, Dr. Kishor Sadaria, Zenda Sanchez, Andrew Scheermeijer, James Smith, Marybeth Sorrow, Karen Sullivan, Diana Velazquez, Sherri Walls, Rose Winkler and Kerensa Wright.
Team members with 15 years of service: Catherine Baucom, Cheryl Canty, Mary Exline, Matthew Hickman, Pamela Johnson, Sandy Keele, Debbie Luffman, Garrett Nudd, Deborah Rusnak, Tonya Turner, Sandra Webb and Jan Whidden.
Team members with 20 years of service: Cynthia Bankhead, Kerry Baucom, Karen Echols, Kathie Hartley, Gloria Holden, Lanell Jacobs, April Kinsey, Tara Medckie, Ira Mills, Pamela Puckett and Bobbie Wood.
Team members with 25 years of service: Clarice Avery, George Gray, Julie Harmon, Tara Darlene Kendrick, Dr. Susan Kim, Jessica Mattox, Charlene Rodman and Melody West.
Team members with 30 years of service: Anita Russell and Susan Wise.
Team members with 35 years of service: Cindy Frantzen, Lynn Janzen and Joann Silvers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.