AdventHealth Gordon and Murray recognize team members' years of service

AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray are recognizing their team members for their years of service to AdventHealth. Team members are honored at five-year increments.
“I am honored to work with team members who care so deeply about helping our patients and community feel whole,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray. “Thank you for Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ to all those you serve.”
Team members with five years of service: Lars Bakland, Erek Beavers, Alicia Belcher, Stacy Bell, Dr. David Brannon, Helecia Brewster, Kenneth Bruce, Brice Bryant, Rhonda Bryant, Holly Burgess, Elesha Butler, Katherine Cashon, Edgar Castillo, Krystal Catedral, Latesea Cervantes, Isaac Cline, Michael Collins, Brenda Cooper, Brooke Cornette, Dawn Culpepper, Lora Dennis, Dr. David Dennison, Alicia Dockrell, Marc Dyke, Carrie Dykes, Chelsea Etheridge, Ashley Fair, Branson Fair, Yesmi Garcia, Cindy Gober, Devon Goldman, Tamara Gonzalez, Dr. Sheela Hanasoge, Pamela Holmes, Kassey House, J.P. Howell, Patricia Hughes, Christa Jackson, Brandy Keaton, Dr. Laverne Keizer, Jana Kelcourse, Pati Kelley, Brandi Keown, Dewayne Kibble, Kasandra Kittle, Savanah Knight, Siobhan Lampe, Dr. Hak Lee, Catherine Lockwitz, Erica Logan, Shelbi Long, Nancy Machoka, Angela Martin, Rhonda Martin, Veronica Martin, Anna Martinez, Emily Massingill, AnBreia McDaniel, Britany McTaggart, Patti Norton, Renee Owen, Beth Owens, Kathrine Owens, Dr. Tommy Palmer, Holly Payne, Melissa Pendley, Elizabeth Pulliam, Kiki Quinn, Alicia Ray, Reagan Redd, Leah Richards, Kevin Rodman, Tiffany Rogers, Leslie Sainthill, Sandy Sherif, Nicole Sikes, Elizabeth Smith, Laurana Smith, Brenda Stanley, Leigh Stevens, Lagena Tabb, Wendy Taylor, Renee Theus, Misty Thompson, Sarah Thompson, Mandy Townsend, Ken Trammell, Anahi Ugarte, Trina Vuong, Cody Walraven, Melissa Walston, Bridget Ware, Porshae Wiggins, Rachel Wilbanks, Karen Wojcik and Pamela Young.
Team members with 10 years of service: Tammy Bagley, Amber Bell, Terrilyn Blackstock, Eric Boling, Cynthia Butler, Tammy Chavez, Reatha Clary, Charma Cochran, Tanya Collis, Mary Dean, Gregg Ellis, Amanda Evans, Holly Evans, Patience Evans, Brenda Fisher, Heather Guthrie, Amy Hallman, Tad Helms, Angela Holcomb, Julie Holcomb, Heidi Jackson, Tara James, Una Johnson, Karen King, Karen Kniss, Bob Langga, Ashley Lumpkin, Teresa McBride, Mark Meyer, Jessica Mock, Mandy Poarch, Regina Reddin, Christie Tankersley, Robert Tanner, Arlen Tercero, Heather Walkey, Tracy White and Stephen Whitfield.
Team members with 15 years of service: Heather Adcock, Rita Baker, Courtney Carroll, Brandi Dutton, Jonathan Dyke, Sheila Ekstrum, Eric Erwin, Andrea Fain, Judy Fehlenberg, Shanna Guess, Derek Harp, Brittany Harrison, Luwanna Hart, Joy Helton, Rhonda Holland, Jeni Ingersoll, Carrie Kuhlman, Jennifer Lyda, Lynda McCoy, Pamela Mease, Lisha Nichelson, Christie Payne, Tammy Powell, Tiffany Ridley, Bridget Roach, Tara Robinson, Brandy Rymer, Amanda Samples, Hope Sampson, Joan Smith, Deron Tankersley and Holly Worley.
Team members with 20 years of service: Laurie Blair, Carolyn Brooks, Leticia Brown, Cortney Burger, Dr. Robert Cook, Leslie Greeson, Amy Holmes, Stephanie Larsen, Sonya Lesesne, Mary Molla, Doyle Murchland, Telena Norton, Ricardo Santizo, Lisa Sutton, Zane Thompson, Virgie Tobey, Jennifer Tyler and Sherry Watson.
Team members with 25 years of service: Dr. Daniel Ahn, Cynthia Austin, Mark Bramblett, George Gray, Kimberly Hall, Maria Hudgins, Susan Painter, Perry Rawls, Leslie Ruff and Sherry Reeps.
Team members with 30 years of service: Tina Gasperson and Janet Hawthorne.
Team members with 35 years of service: Leisa Bryant, Doug Douthitt and Gretchen Tinsley.
Team member with 40 years of service: Ed Moyer.
Team members with 45 years of service: Ernie Carringer and Carroll Ledbetter.
