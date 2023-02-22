AdventHealth Home Care Gordon is pleased to announce it now offers home care services in Murray County.
As an entity of AdventHealth, AdventHealth Home Care Gordon offers care seven-days-a-week, 24-hours-a-day to patients who desire to receive healthcare services at home. AdventHealth Home Care Gordon provides skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and home health aide services. Patients can receive home healthcare after a stay at AdventHealth or with a referral from a healthcare provider or other medical facility. AdventHealth Home Care Gordon also serves Bartow, Gordon, Catoosa, Pickens, Floyd and Whitfield counties.
“All members of our care team have significant years of experience in home health. They are talented, dedicated professionals who advocate for our patients. They genuinely care and are committed to AdventHealth’s mission in our communities,” said Nancy Sharp, director of AdventHealth Home Care Gordon.
