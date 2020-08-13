AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN extends hours

Beginning Monday, AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Chatsworth will extend clinic hours on Tuesdays to accommodate more patients and to offer convenient services during more hours.
The new hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
“We are excited to offer longer hours on Tuesdays to fulfill the needs of more patients,” said Moses Maier, practice manager of AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Chatsworth. “We are committed to providing access to high-quality healthcare to our community.”
For more information, please call (706) 517-6206.
